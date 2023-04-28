Mets blow four-run lead but come back to defeat Nationals

It’s not often you see a team score five runs in an inning on one hit.

But that’s what the Nationals did against the Mets in the eighth inning on Thursday night when three hit by pitches, an error, a sacrifice fly and a C.J. Abrams grand slam erased a four-run Mets lead and put Washington ahead by a run.

The Mets, though, shook off the disastrous half-inning and scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to snap a four-game losing streak with a 9-8 victory before 20,726 at Citi Field.

Pete Alonso drove in the tying run with a double to right-center. Two innings earlier, Alonso had snapped an 0-for-19 skid with an RBI single.

Jeff McNeil, who has been piping hot, drove in the eventual winning run with a triple off the rightfield wall.

McNeil (2-for-5), the reigning NL batting champ, is hitting .415 (17-for-41) over his last 11 games.

The Mets, who scored one run and struck out 28 times in the previous two games against Washington, banged out 16 hits.

The Mets’ bullpen was without setup man Adam Ottavino, who was placed on the paternity list before the game.

So when Tommy Hunter hit the first two batters of the eighth inning with the Mets up 7-3, manager Buck Showalter stayed with him for one more batter.

That batter, Stone Garrett, grounded a potential double play ball to Francisco Lindor. But Lindor booted it to load the bases.

Brooks Raley came in and got the first out on a sacrifice fly to left. But Raley’s next pitch grazed Victor Robles’ elbow pad to reload the bases.

Abrams unloaded them with his first career grand slam and the Nationals had an 8-7 lead.

After two days of offensive futility, the Mets got hits of every shape and size. Brett Baty homered as part of his first three-hit game and Lindor drove in three runs.

Three of the first four Mets batters hit the ball to the warning track for outs against former Mets righthander Trevor Williams. Two singles and a Mark Canha sacrifice fly in the second gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Alex Call homered off Joey Lucchesi in the third to tie the game at 1.

Baty put the Mets back on top with his first home run of the season, a 400-foot drive to right-center with two outs in the fourth.

Baty’s blast jump-started the Mets’ offense. Francisco Alvarez and Brandon Nimmo singled, Marte walked and Lindor grounded a two-run single inside first base for a 4-1 Mets lead.

Alvarez left the game after eight innings. He was hit in the left side of the helmet with a back swing in the fifth.

The Nationals knocked out Lucchesi in a two-run sixth. Hunter entered with two on and one out and allowed both runners to score on two singles and a fielder’s choice before he struck out Abrams to end the threat with the Mets still up 4-3.

Lucchesi, who threw seven shutout innings in San Francisco on Friday in his emotional return from Tommy John surgery, was charged with three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

What should have been breathing room for the Mets’ bullpen arrived in the form of a three-run sixth. Lindor had an RBI double, Alonso had a run-scoring single, and Daniel Vogelbach contributed a bloop RBI single as the Mets went up 7-3.

Pitching matchups for the four-game series with first-place Atlanta that begins on Friday: David Peterson vs. Max Fried; Tylor Megill vs. Spencer Strider; Jose Butto vs. Charlie Morton; Max Scherzer (returning from his 10-game suspension) vs. Bryce Elder.

Rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday could alter those plans.