After Jeff McNeil's HBP anger against Yankees, Mets pooh-pooh idea of retaliation 

For a moment Wednesday night, Jeff McNeil was — as he is periodically — outwardly furious.

Yankees lefthander Carlos Rodon drilled him with a 95-mph fastball, square in the back, in the top of the fourth inning of the Mets’ 3-1 loss. McNeil fell to the ground, threw his helmet and stayed on the ground for about a minute.

He got up and walked to first base, where Rodon apologized, which told McNeil what he already knew: It wasn’t on purpose. But it did hurt.

“I get a little frustrated sometimes, a little upset,” said McNeil, his chuckle the opposite of the furrowed brow he donned while seated in the dirt near home plate. “But I know it wasn’t on purpose. He’s had a little bit of a control issue the last few starts. He’s just trying to throw strikes there with a lead and one got away. It happens.”

Rodon said: “There was no animosity. I wasn’t trying to throw at him . . . I’d rather be in the zone there and not hit a guy in the back. We’re professionals. I know this is our livelihood and the last thing you want to do is hit someone like that.”

Flashes of anger after getting hit by a pitch has been a common occurrence for the Mets, who have complained for two seasons about how frequently they get hit.

Last year, they set a modern baseball record with 112 HBPs. This year, they lead the majors again with 69.

Those have yielded a few injuries, such as Pete Alonso’s bruised wrist last month, and plenty of scares, like when Francisco Alvarez left the game after absorbing a pitch with his right middle finger Tuesday night.

But the Mets pooh-poohed the idea of retaliating — plunking an opposing batter in return — for the sake of trying to send a message, as if the Nationals would pitch to them differently this weekend if they had hit a Yankee this time.

“I know it’s frustrating, and we have been hit a lot,” McNeil said. “But I don’t think we’re in a position right now to lose players, either. If we’re throwing at people, guys will get suspended. We need everybody on this team right now to contribute. We can’t afford that.”

Manager Buck Showalter said: “If it’s not intentional, why are we doing it? Two wrongs make a right? I’ve been on both sides of that. Certainly internally we talk about it a lot. But it’s not something I’m certainly going to voice here.”

McNeil also had a standout day in rightfield, which he has played more often lately because of the absence of Starling Marte (migraines).

The highlight: a jumping catch at the wall to rob Gleyber Torres of what might have been a home run in the bottom of the fifth.

In the second, Torres had hit one to the wall, which proved instructive for McNeil. That infamous short porch is awfully short.

“I realized how small the warning track is and how quickly that wall approaches,” McNeil said. “When I was going back, I go, 'this is probably going to be right at the wall.' I timed it well and made the catch.”

Pitcher Jose Quintana said: “He hit the ball well. McNeil was better.”

McNeil stole a pair of hits from Isiah Kiner-Falefa, too. The first was a would-be single that, following a sliding catch, instead became a sacrifice fly. Then came a sinking line drive and another potential RBI that required a running grab.

Kiner-Falefa, a fellow infielder/outfielder, was annoyed but respected it.

“Especially those low line drives like that, because you know if it gets by you it’s mayhem,” he said. “It’s another utility guy moving all over the place. He’s a good player. He made some really good plays. I wish he would’ve dropped it.”

Showalter said: “He’s a good rightfielder. We’re lucky to have his versatility.”

Extra bases

Alvarez required no further medical imaging and was right back in the lineup despite his obvious discomfort Tuesday. “I think he enjoys pain,” Brett Baty said . . . Tommy Pham (right groin injury) also started, but only as a DH. Showalter said he is “real close” to playing the outfield . . . The Mets probably won’t activate Marte when he is eligible to return from the injured list Thursday, Showalter said. A complicating factor: Marte’s significant other is due to give birth to their child any day.