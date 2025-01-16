Mets re-sign Jesse Winker on one-year deal worth $7.5M, source confirms

The Mets have agreed to re-sign designated hitter/outfielder Jesse Winker to a one-year, $7.5 million contract, a source confirmed on Thursday.

The deal, which includes a reported $1.5 million in potential bonuses, is pending a physical. The Mets have not announced the agreement.

Winker, 31, went from Citi Field pariah to Mets fan-favorite after he was acquired from Washington last July 28.

Winker had previously gotten into tiffs with Citi Field fans when he played for the Reds (in 2019) and the Mariners (2022). Both times he waved to fans after making game-deciding plays, earning him the animus of Mets fans.

But that all changed when Winker joined the Mets last season, especially in the postseason, when he was a man possessed at the plate.

In the regular season, Winker hit .243 with three HRs and a .683 OPS for the Mets. But in the playoffs, he hit .318 with two triples, one home run and a 1.167 OPS.

Winker will join a crowded outfield/DH picture that includes Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Tyrone Taylor, Jose Siri and Starling Marte. Winker, a lefthanded batter, is much more potent against righthanders.