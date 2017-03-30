Jeurys Familia says he’ll be available when 15-game ban ends

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — In his first public comments since receiving a 15-game suspension for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy, Jeurys Familia said he will be ready once he returns to his role as the Mets’ closer.

In response to questions about the incident, Familia cited the statement he released on Wednesday, shortly after the sanction was handed down. But as far as getting on the field, he believes his participation in the World Baseball Classic will help.

“Of course, this is something that my wife and I are happy to put behind us,” Familia said in Spanish. “I think I’m 100 percent ready because I got to pitch in the WBC . . . I’m ready to help the team and to win the World Series.”

While the Mets are traveling to New York, Familia is bound for the team’s academy in his native Dominican Republic, where he expects to pitch in two games. He’ll return to Florida on Sunday for two or three innings of action in extended spring training.

Meanwhile, Addison Reed will serve as the Mets’ closer during Familia’s suspension.

“I didn’t do anything different,” Reed said of his work leading up to his fill-in duties. “Like I said at the beginning of spring, I’m preparing the same way as I always have.”

Reed posted a 1.97 ERA in 80 appearances last year when he was one of the top relievers in baseball. In the spring, he pitched to an 8.18 ERA, though he called the results “pretty decent.”

“Been working on things,” he said. “The last five or six outings, everything’s kind of clicked in.”

Extra bases

Forecasts of inclement weather forced the Mets to cancel Friday’s exhibition game against Army at Citi Field . . . Lucas Duda felt tightness in his left hamstring, and he was held out of Thursday’s scrimmage. He would have played in Friday’s exhibition at Citi Field . . . David Wright (shoulder impingement) expects to be examined by doctors in New York this week in hopes of being close to resuming his throwing program.