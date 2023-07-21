Alex Cora, Joey Cora turn Mets-Red Sox into a family affair

BOSTON — When the 2023 MLB schedule came out last year and the Coras realized what this weekend would bring, they knew immediately what had to happen: a full-blown family reunion.

Joey Cora is the Mets’ third-base coach. His brother, Alex Cora, a decade younger, is the Red Sox manager.

With the Mets visiting Fenway Park for a three-game series that began Friday night (the game was suspended by rain with one out in the bottom of the fourth and will pick up Saturday afternoon before the day's scheduled game), it became a ripe opportunity to gather the group — dozens deep — of relatives and friends for what the Coras love most: baseball and each other.

Their mother, Iris Amaro, who typically doesn’t like to fly, is here. So are their sisters. And the siblings’ children, a whole gaggle of cousins.

“We got everybody,” Alex Cora said. “There’s air mattresses all over the place.”

Baseball always has been part of the Coras’ story, but most of the time, that means not seeing each other for the bulk of the year.

Joey Cora, who also coaches the Mets’ infielders, played in 11 major-league seasons from 1987-98.

Alex Cora broke in during his brother’s last year — coincidentally making his debut for the Dodgers against Joey’s Mariners — and played in parts of 14 seasons total (including 2009-10 with the Mets).

Both went into coaching afterward, with Alex getting the shot at managing that he thought was perfect for his big brother.

“For some reason, he didn’t get a job as a manager and I always thought he was the perfect guy because he has that mix of baseball savvy and education,” Alex said. “When we’re talking about guys that went to Ivy Leagues and all that — he went to school, he went to Vanderbilt, he paid his dues. He’s a very smart guy.”

Alex, 47, is happy to go on and on about how much he respects and appreciates Joey, 58, who has been a father figure.

Their dad, Jose Manuel Cora, died of cancer when Alex was 13.

“This guy, for me, is the greatest,” Alex said. “I know managers, they call ex-managers for advice and see how they would handle certain situations. I got my brother. I give him a call. What do you think about this? What do you think about that? How should I handle this? He’s really good at what he does and helps me out a lot.

“I know he’s paying attention to the Mets, but he’s paying a lot of attention to what’s going on here. And those days when I’m a little bit down or whatever, he always reminds me: It’s not that bad. You guys are fine. Look at us, where we’re at. We’re grinding just like you guys.”

Joey declined an interview request.

“Joey’s not the type of guy that is going to talk about it a lot, but it’s a very close-knit family,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I hope everybody understands what a quality baseball family they are . . . I haven’t been around many people as knowledgeable as Joey about the game of baseball.”

Early Friday, the family had a birthday party for Alex’s boys, Xander and Islander. Face-painting was involved, rest assured. But when they wanted a Mets logo to match the Red Sox one, Alex had to put his foot down.

“For my kids to see him coach, I know it means a lot,” Alex said. “They only see Dad doing this. But Uncle Joey is on the other side. That’s something that they’re like, what is going on here? We’re not rooting for them, obviously, we’re rooting for the Red Sox. But it’s fun to have him here.”

The big question: Whom does Alex and Joey’s mom root for?

“She roots for the Red Sox,” Alex Cora said. “I’m the manager, he’s a coach. And I paid for all the plane tickets.”