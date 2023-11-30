Mets signing utility man Joey Wendle to one-year deal, source says

The Mets have a new utility infielder.

Joey Wendle agreed to a one-year, $2 million deal, pending a physical, a source said Wednesday night. That plugs another hole — albeit a less glaring one — in the Mets’ roster.

He in effect replaces Luis Guillorme, whom the Mets cut on Nov. 17.

With significant experience at second base, third base and shortstop — and some time in the outfield — Wendle offers the Mets defensive versatility and potentially minimal offensive production.

Wendle, who is entering his age-34 season, has regressed at the plate in each of the past three years. An All-Star with the Rays in 2021, Wendle took steps backward following a trade to the Marlins, for whom he played in 2022-23.

Over parts of eight years in the majors, he owns a .263/.312/.386 slash line. That qualifies as slightly below the major-league average.

A key part of Wendle’s resume given some of the Mets’ uncertainties: He is familiar with playing frequently. He twice played more than 130 games with Tampa Bay and got into triple digits again in both seasons with Miami.

With the Mets yet to declare — or decide on — the roles of young infielders Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos, Wendle now exists as veteran insurance, ready to plug in where needed, when needed, for whatever length of time.

With David Lennon