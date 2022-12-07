Jose Quintana, Mets agree to two-year, $26 million deal, source says

SAN DIEGO — The Mets are filling out their rotation in a major way this week, agreeing to a two-year, $26 million contract, pending a physical, with lefthander Jose Quintana, a source said Wednesday — and they’re not done looking for starting pitchers.

After bringing in Justin Verlander as a new co-ace, solidifying the top of the rotation, the Mets aimed to bolster the middle of that bunch with this deal after days and weeks of being heavily involved in the free-agent market for a mid-tier starter. Quintana is known for virtually always being available and healthy, a skill that matters greatly to the Mets, in addition to being generally effective.

Among the best remaining available starters are Kodai Senga, the star Japanese pitcher in whom the Mets have interest, and Chris Bassitt, the Mets’ own free agent.

For now, the rotation includes Max Scherzer, Verlander, Quintana and Carlos Carrasco. They also have David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Joey Lucchesi and Elieser Hernandez, among other depth options. Adding yet another starter would push all of that group from the starting five to the next five, positioning the Mets well for the inevitable attrition that comes with a 162-game season.

Quintana won’t do much to bring down the average age of the rotation — he will turn 34 next month — but he's about as reliable as anybody. Since 2013, his first full major-league season, he has made at least 29 starts every year (except for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign when he suffered thumb and lat injuries).

Last season, Quintana had a 2.93 ERA with the Pirates and Cardinals. He was particularly good after a midseason trade to St. Louis, posting a 2.01 ERA in a dozen starts and earning the start (and pitching well) in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series that the Cardinals lost to the Phillies.

By being very available and mostly effective, Quintana checks both boxes the Mets look for.

“Players drive the value for us in two main verticals. Productivity: Are they good when they pitch? And then the availability one: How often do they pitch?” general manager Billy Eppler explained Tuesday. “We love both of those verticals to be as high as possible . . . You try to strike a balance.”

The Mets tried to sign Andrew Heaney, who received a two-year, $25 million deal from the Rangers on Tuesday. Heaney might have a higher ceiling (3.10 ERA last season) but doesn’t pitch as often (due to frequent injuries in his career). Quintana basically fills the same spot that Heaney would have but in a different way.