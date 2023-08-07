Now healthy, Jose Quintana shows Mets what could have been this season

BALTIMORE — In a Mets season of endless what-ifs, Jose Quintana’s past few weeks has raised another: What if he had been healthy and able to provide this from the start?

He was solid again Sunday in a 2-0 loss to the Orioles, holding a hot lineup to two runs in six innings-plus. He allowed six hits and two walks and struck out six.

In four starts, Quintana has a 3.42 ERA. That is a lot better than what some of the Mets’ early-season rotation fill-ins offered.

“That’s a real reminder of what we missed with him for most of the season,” manager Buck Showalter said.

“I’m a human being, too. Of course you do [wonder]. We knew that. That’s why we signed him. I was afraid we might lose him [at the trade deadline] because he’s a fresh arm. I’m glad he’s ours.

“I think everybody is getting a glimpse of what he can do for us the rest of the year and next year. It’s pretty obvious that good starting pitchers who can go into the sixth and seventh inning and closers who can close games make a difference.”

Quintana said: “Who knows? Things like that, when you get hurt, are uncontrollable. But for sure it was one of my hard times in my career to see the team, how we started so slow.”

He has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 18 consecutive starts, the longest such streak in the majors. He also hasn’t allowed a home run since Aug. 4, 2022.

“I’m getting more confidence on the mound,” he said. “All my strengths are still there.”

Extra bases

Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte were out of the lineup, part of the plan after their recent layoffs. Nimmo has been wearing a wrap on his tight left quadriceps, which has limited his mobility somewhat . . . Showalter, unsolicited, on Francisco Alvarez and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman: “I thought I’d remind people — I love Rutschman, he’s a good-looking player — he’s four years older than Alvy. I think everybody should keep that in mind. He’s four years older than Alvy. I like both of them. We’re lucky to have Frankie, who is growing.”