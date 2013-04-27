Josh Edgin sent to Double-A to protect psyche

Bad pitching results are not the reason Las Vegas is known as "Sin City." But bad pitching results in that Nevada resort are one reason that, when the Mets chose to demote lefthanded reliever Josh Edgin Saturday to make room for starter Shaun Marcum's 2013 debut, they sent him to their Double-A Binghamton affiliate rather than their Triple-A Las Vegas farm team.

"For the first time in his career," Mets manager Terry Collins said of the 26-year-old Edgin, "he's struggling, and that gets in your head. The worst place you can send a pitcher who's struggling mentally is to Las Vegas. Or Colorado Springs or Albuquerque."

It's the thin air in those Pacific Coast League cities that Collins said is liable to turn a good pitch into a home run. As evidence, he might have pointed to the statistics of the Las Vegas 51s: Of the 16 pitchers who have appeared in a 51s game this season, 11 have ERAs above 5.50. Three are above 10.00.

Besides, Collins said, the first reason the Mets chose Binghamton for Edgin was "if something happens, I want to be able to get him back here fast." Edgin (0-1, 9.64) "will be back," Collins predicted.

Better luck next time

Collins used the same reshaped batting order Saturday that produced only three singles against Philadelphia's Kyle Kendrick in Friday night's 4-0 loss, with Mike Baxter again leading off, Ruben Tejada second, Daniel Murphy down a notch to third, David Wright at cleanup and Ike Davis seventh.

"It wasn't that we had the wrong guys in the lineup," Collins said. "That guy [Kendrick] pitched a great game. Giving them one night and then blowing them up, I don't like the way that looks."

At least Saturday's eight hits looked better than what the Phillies did to the Mets' pitchers.

Ruiz to rejoin Phils

Phils catcher Carlos Ruiz, having completed a 25-game suspension for amphetamine use, is expected to be available Sunday.