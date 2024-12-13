Juan Soto has neither heard from nor reached out to any of his former Yankees teammates since the World Series ended, he said Thursday at his introductory news conference with the Mets.

“I haven’t talked to any of those guys,” Soto said. “Definitely I talked to them through the playoffs, at the end of the playoffs. But after that, amid this process, I haven’t talked to any of those.”

Soto broke up with the Yankees by virtue of choosing the Mets’ 15-year, $765 million contract, the richest of several offered to him. The Yankees reportedly came in at $760 million for 16 years.

In addition to the $3.5 million difference in average annual salary, the Mets differentiated themselves with a $75 million signing bonus (versus the Yankees’ apparent $60 million proposal).

Soto described his one-season Yankees experience as “incredible.”

“I had the best time, but it was really tough to go away from it,” he said. “They did everything that they have in their power to help me out, to bring me back. But I have other four teams doing the same thing and trying to make me feel comfortable. And at the end of the day we look at everything, we look at the chances and we look at what other teams wanted to do, and what everybody wants to do for the next 15 years. And I think we have the best chances (to win) over here.”

Soto’s switching of boroughs adds a fun new dynamic to the intracity rivalry, which in recent seasons has been less about the teams’ attitudes toward each other and more about the fans’ interest in bragging rights.

This round, off the field, the Mets won. But Mets owner Steve Cohen didn’t want to frame it as a competition.

“My view is this is such a big city there's plenty of room for both of us,” Cohen said. “I'll let the fans determine that.”

President of baseball operations David Stearns said: “Having grown up here, having grown up a Mets fan, I understand how for our fan base, that is (sweet to steal Soto from the Yankees). For me, I'm just glad we got the player. Didn't matter from where he was coming. I'm just glad we got the player.”

Does this make New York City a Mets town now?

“It's been in a Mets town for a long time, so I think we just gotta bring it to the top,” Soto said. “Championships is gonna tell you whether it's the Yankees or a Mets town at the end of the day.”

Soto’s return to Yankee Stadium is scheduled for May 16, the opener of a three-game weekend Subway Series.

Eyes on Alonso

Cohen said the Mets remain involved in discussions to bring back Pete Alonso, who is a free agent.

“We think he's a great Met and we're still engaged. We hope he stays as a Met,” Cohen said. “He's entitled to go out, test his market and see what it is. Hopefully we'll get there.”

Up next for Marte

With Soto signed to play rightfield, Starling Marte suddenly has lost his starting job. Manager Carlos Mendoza spoke in recent days with Marte, who he said took the demotion well and cares mostly about winning a World Series at this late stage of his career.

The Mets could trade Marte, who is heading into the final season of his four-year, $78 million contract. If they don’t, he could figure in as a backup outfielder — Mendoza mentioned Marte maybe “moving around” the outfield if he is healthy — and DH.

“Starling is a part of this team, and I think he still has a role on this team,” Stearns said. “He's a pro. He understands how this works, but he still has a role on this team.”