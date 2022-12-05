Justin Verlander to sign with Mets, per reports

SAN DIEGO — The Mets have their new co-ace.

They agreed to sign three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, his brother, Ben Verlander, announced on Twitter on Monday afternoon, a massive move that emphasizes that the Mets remain in win-now mode.

He will pair with Max Scherzer — his former Tigers teammate — to form an old but elite top of the rotation in 2023, two of the best pitchers of their generation teaming up again in the twilight of their careers. Verlander turns 40 in February, and Scherzer will turn 39 next summer.

Verlander’s contract is for two years and about $86 million, according to multiple reports. He also reportedly has a $35 million vesting option for 2025 that would become guaranteed if he throws 140 innings in 2024.

Three days after homegrown star pitcher Jacob deGrom departed for a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers, the Mets replaced him with a pitcher who is even more accomplished — and was better last season. Verlander, who missed essentially two seasons due to a torn ligament in his elbow that required Tommy John surgery, returned in 2022 to have perhaps the best year of his career. He led the majors in ERA (1.75) and WHIP (0.83) on the way to winning the AL Cy Young for the World Series champion Astros.

Until they add another starting pitcher, the Mets’ rotation consists of Scherzer, Verlander, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson and Tylor Megill, among other depth options.

Signing Verlander to join Scherzer to lead that group does, of course, come with risk. The Mets are betting with Verlander — just as they bet with Scherzer when they signed him to a three-year, $130 million contract last offseason — that if his productivity and effectiveness eventually fall off, it won’t happen in the next year or two.

Verlander is 12th on the all-time strikeouts list with 3,198. Scherzer is 13th with 3,193. They jockeyed for position on that ranking — passing greats including Fergie Jenkins, Pedro Martinez and Bob Gibson — throughout last season and now are positioned to continue to do so as teammates.

On the active wins leaderboard, Verlander is first (244) and Scherzer is third (201).

The Mets are expected to add at least one more starter. They have been linked to Kodai Senga, Jameson Taillon and Andrew Heaney, among others.