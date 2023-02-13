Keith Hernandez returning to SNY's Mets booth, source confirms

Keith Hernandez will return to SNY’s Mets booth for an 18th season, an industry source confirmed to Newsday on Monday. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason was first to report the news.

Hernandez, 69, had been engaged in lengthy contract negotiations with the network in recent weeks, seemingly threatening his place in SNY’s highly regarded three-man booth.

But now he is headed back for another season with Gary Cohen and Ron Darling, who will surpass the 17 years Bob Murphy, Ralph Kiner and Lindsey Nelson spent together to become the longest-running announcing team in Mets history.