Kevin Burkhardt returns to Citi Field, talks about his so-called curse

Kevin Burkhardt said it was "surreal" to be back at Citi Field Friday night for Game 3 of the World Series -- this time as host of Fox's pregame and postgame coverage -- after having been SNY's Mets' sideline reporter from 2007-14.

"Just walking in, it's taken me like an hour to get here [to the field] because every security guard who saw me every day was like, 'Hey, Kev!' and a big hug," he said. "It's been really fun. I'm a little sentimental.

"It's just really neat to see all these people again and I'm sure when I'm out there [on the set] and the show starts it will be even nuttier. I'm really excited to be back. It's really cool."

Some fans (mostly) kiddingly attributed the Mets' NL East title to Burkhardt's departure, aka the Burkhardt Curse. The Mets won the division in the only two of SNY's 10 seasons in existence in which Burkhart was not the reporter -- 2006 and '15.

Then the Mets won the 2015 pennant on TBS without him. Then they fell behind in the World Series with him.

Hmm. So maybe the Burkhardt Curse is not over after all.

"Unless they get swept, then it will be back on," he said. "If they get swept I'll never be allowed in here again."