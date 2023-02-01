MLB investigating Mets outfielder Khalil Lee following alleged assault

Major League Baseball is investigating Mets outfielder Khalil Lee, a league official said Wednesday, amid assault allegations from a former girlfriend.

Lee, 24, is named in an arrest warrant issued by Syracuse police on Aug. 10 and in a lawsuit filed Wednesday, according to Syracuse.com, which was the first to report these developments.

The outlet reported Wednesday morning that the suit details an altercation between Lee and Keriwyn Hill, of Brooklyn, on May 6-7 when she visited him in Syracuse, where he was assigned to the Mets’ Triple-A team. During the fight, Lee kicked Hill, Hill slapped Lee, and Lee choked Hill for 10-15 seconds, according to Syracuse.com, citing the lawsuit filed by Hill.

The arrest warrant is for criminal obstruction of breath, Syracuse.com reported.

Syracuse police did not respond to a request for comment.

“The Mets immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations,” a Mets spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “We will fully comply with MLB’s policy and cannot comment until the completion of the league’s investigative process.”

Mets officials declined to say when the organization became aware of the allegations.

The Mets acquired Lee, who is on the 40-man roster, from the Royals in a February 2021 three-team trade also involving the Red Sox. He has appeared in 13 games in the majors over the past two seasons.