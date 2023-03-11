Mets pitchers Kodai Senga, Brooks Raley dealing with injuries

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Mets scratched righthander Kodai Senga from his start Saturday night because of “discomfort” in a muscle at the base of his right index finger, the team announced.

Senga had medical imaging done to get a better idea of what is wrong. The Mets viewed the move as them being careful.

Manager Buck Showalter said he expects Senga to be OK to start the season.

“I’ve gone through this with other players that are adjusting to a new baseball,” general manager Billy Eppler said. “Because they squeeze it really tight and if you squeeze a baseball really tight for a lot of time and are not used to squeezing it that much and that much repetition (it leads to soreness).”

Senga is transitioning to the majors after more than a decade in Japan, where balls are pre-tacked and easier to grip.

He could pitch through it if this was the regular season, Showalter said, but at this time of year there was little benefit to that.

“He’s had a little discomfort there the last few days and didn’t think it was a good idea to pitch if we don’t have to,” Showalter said.

Starting in Senga’s place: bullpen candidate John Curtiss. He tossed a scoreless inning, running his Grapefruit League total to four shutout frames (eight strikeouts, one hit) in four appearances.

Raley out of WBC

Lefthanded reliever Brooks Raley has a “low-grade” left hamstring strain, the Mets announced. He will not play for the United States in the World Baseball Classic but stuck around for pregame introductions during the opener Saturday night.

Showalter expects Raley to be fine for the start of the season.

After hurting his leg during a routine exercise, Riley said it wasn’t a big deal and he could pitch through it, according to Showalter. But the Mets chose caution and are having him return to Florida on Monday. He has been in Arizona to prepare for the tournament.

Replacing Raley on the WBC roster: ex-Met Aaron Loup, now with the Angels.

A Quintana mystery

Eppler said he doesn’t expect an update on Jose Quintana (rib stress fracture) until Wednesday, more than a week after the team sent him to New York for additional tests. They’re waiting on certain doctors to be available to offer expertise.

The Mets are still trying to figure out “exactly what we’re dealing with,” Showalter said.

Is there any reason to believe the diagnosis is different than what was previously announced?

“I’m just going to wait till all the information comes in,” Eppler said.