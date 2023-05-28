Mets send Kodai Senga, Carlos Carrasco back to New York to escape altitude 

DENVER — Kodai Senga and Carlos Carrasco, the Mets’ starters in their next two home games, flew back to New York on Saturday — days ahead of the next time they take the mound — to escape the altitude the club is playing at this weekend.

Always looking for advantages in the margins, the Mets decided having the pitchers escape the Mile High City early would serve them well. Senga will pitch on Tuesday and Carrasco on Wednesday against the Phillies.

“Tried to get Max [Scherzer] to go,” manager Buck Showalter said of the likely Thursday starter. “He decided he would rather stay.”

Tweaked travel is one of the ways the Mets try to counteract the effects of Denver, where the thin mountain air makes it harder not only to breathe but also to recover after intense physical activity. Showalter and Scherzer have said that the start after one at Coors Field can be as much of a concern for pitchers as the one at the ballpark itself.

The Mets’ acclimation began while they were in Chicago in the preceding days and includes making intravenous therapy available to players to stay hydrated.

“It’s different. We do take some precautions, without getting into a lot of them,” Showalter said. “Obviously, hydration is a huge thing. Does anybody here not have a headache right now?”

Senga pitching Tuesday would seem to line him up to pitch on regular rest for the first time next Sunday. But the Mets are likely to slot in a spot starter for that game instead.

Minors details

Righthander Mike Vasil, who has emerged as probably the Mets’ closest-to-the-majors pitching prospect after his strong start to the season with Double-A Binghamton, is likely to skip a start this week after having an issue in his most recent one, according to director of player development Kevin Howard.

Vasil was OK, Howard said, after exiting his outing Wednesday with a trainer because of a dip in velocity. He allowed a season-high six runs in four innings. Although their belief is he is fine, the Mets want to be careful anyway, hence the breather.

Vasil, 23, has done well following an aggressive season-opening promotion, posting a 3.29 ERA and 0.78 WHIP. He has struck out eight batters for every one he has walked.

Extra bases

Continuing the Mets’ run of weird weather during their annual trips to Denver, their batting practice Saturday was canceled because of a hail thunderstorm. They had snowouts the previous two years . . . Jose Quintana (rib surgery) is three bullpens into his mandated five before he advances to the next step, likely facing hitters . . . In a happy clubhouse after the Mets’ win Friday, Tommy Hunter said to Pete Alonso, “Dammit, Pete, no homer tonight?” Alonso leads the majors with 19 long balls.