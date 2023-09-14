Mets' Kodai Senga dominates in win over D-backs as ERA dips under 3.00

Kodai Senga probably won’t win NL Rookie of the Year and he probably won’t win the NL Cy Young Award. But he is in the conversation for both.

Showing no signs of tiring at the end of his first season in the majors, Senga turned in another excellent outing in the Mets’ 11-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday, striking out 10 across six scoreless innings.

Arizona managed only two hits against him, Tommy Pham’s single in the first and Emmanuel Rivera’s single in the sixth. In between, Senga retired 13 consecutive batters. He also walked a pair during a 27-pitch sixth inning.

His 2.95 ERA is fourth-best in the majors (third in the NL). He also is fourth in opponents’ batting average (.205) and tied for 11th in strikeouts (191). But he is all the way down at 38th in innings at 155 1/3, his workhorse ability limited by high pitch counts (especially early in the season) and the Mets’ strong preference to give him extra rest.

The top of the likely Cy Young field includes the Padres’ Blake Snell (2.43 ERA) and Cubs’ Justin Steele (2.49 ERA).

At the front of the ROY pack is the Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll, the wire-to-wire favorite who went 0-for-3 against Senga. The Dodgers’ James Outman, Reds’ Matt McLain, Giants’ Patrick Bailey and Mets’ Francisco Alvarez might receive secondary consideration as well.

And then there is Senga, who may well find his way onto ballots in both categories.

Voting for all major awards is completed before the start of the playoffs and revealed in November. Cy Young ballots are five spots deep, the ROY version is just three.

For a second day in a row, the Mets’ hitters teed off on one of Arizona’s best starters. This time it was righthander Merrill Kelly, who gave up seven runs in five innings.

Brandon Nimmo opened the scoring with a two-run double in the third. Jeff McNeil punctuated a five-run bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer.