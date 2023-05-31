Mets' Kodai Senga dominates Phillies with seven near-perfect innings in victory

Kodai Senga is from Gamagori, Japan, which is about 6,580 miles from his new home.

Citi Field.

Segna lowered his home ERA to 1.20 with seven near-perfect innings as the Mets two-hit the Phillies in a 2-0 victory before 36,236 on Tuesday night.

Senga allowed one baserunner – a soft single to left by Kody Clemens (Roger’s son) with one out in the third. Tommy Pham charged it, but had to pull up and play the ball on a bounce.

Francisco Lindor hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth -- just minutes after Brandon Nimmo made a homer-stealing catch in the top of the inning.

Senga (5-3, 3.44 ERA) has made five starts at home and five on the road. His road ERA is 6.12.

Senga struck out nine and has 70 in 55 innings over his first 10 starts. He tied Matt Harvey (2012) for the third-most strikeouts in the first 10 appearances by a pitcher in Mets history behind Dwight Gooden (80 in 1984) and Nolan Ryan (74 in 1966-68).

Senga induced 22 swings and misses among his 100 pitches (66 strikes). Twelve of those fruitless hacks came on Senga’s patented ghost fork.

But the righthander was no one-trick pony: He had the Phillies flustered with a total arsenal that included a fastball that hit the high-90s and a cutter that was a mostly effective third option.

The only pitch that Senga might have wanted back was the one that Nimmo pulled back from homer land.

Nick Castellanos got ahold of an 86-mile-per-hour cutter on 1-and-2 and sent it 388 feet to left-center. Nimmo – with his glove above the orange home run line – made the catch and then pumped his fist as Senga raised his arms in the air and then put his hands on his head in disbelief.

Lindor gave the Mets the lead on the second pitch of the bottom of the fourth. Lindor’s 10th home run was a no-doubt, 403-foot blast to left-center off Phillies starter Ranger Suarez (0-2, 7.13 ERA), who was charged with two runs in 6 2/3 innings.

Eduardo Escobar made it 2-0 with a two-out, seeing-eye RBI single in the seventh. With runners on first and third, Nimmo made a bid for more, but Castellanos returned the robbing by making a diving, backhanded catch in right to end the inning.

Adam Ottavino replaced Senga to start the eighth and walked J.T. Realmuto on four pitches. Realmuto stole second, but Jeff McNeil immediately signaled to the dugout to challenge the call. McNeil was right, as Realmuto was ruled out via replay review.

Ottavino retired the next two batters. In the ninth, David Robertson allowed a one-out single to pinch hitter Josh Harrison before getting Bryson Stott to ground into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play for his ninth save.

The Mets improved to 28-27. The defending National League champion Phillies fell to 25-29.

If pregame applause was any gauge, Mets fans liked the starting lineup put out by manager Buck Showalter.

Rookie Francisco Alvarez got a nice hand when he was introduced as the No. 2 batter for the second game in a row and first time at home after debuting in that coveted spot on Sunday at Colorado.

Mark Vientos, another rookie, heard the cheers when he was introduced as the No. 5 batter in his third consecutive start. Vientos was the designated hitter.

Even bottom-of-the-order hitters Pham and Escobar received polite applause. Those veterans – not the most popular players with Mets fans – occupied the 8-9 spots that had previously been homes to Vientos and Alvarez.

Alvarez went 0-for-4. Vientos went 1-for-3.

Alvarez had earned his batting-order promotion. Going into Tuesday, the 21-year-old was batting .309 in May with seven homers, 17 RBIs and a 1.087 OPS.