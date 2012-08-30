Lucas Duda homers, Matt Harvey pitches into seventh as Mets beat Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets continued their mastery over the Phillies Wednesday night and moved into a third-place tie with the five-time defending NL East champions with a 3-2 win at Citizens Bank Park.

Matt Harvey pitched into the seventh inning for the win and had an RBI single. Lucas Duda had a go-ahead two-run home run and made a key running catch in leftfield as the Mets won their fourth in a row.

Maybe the Mets are finally getting some breaks: Jason Bay, and not Duda, would have been in the lineup had Cole Hamels started for the Phillies. But the All-Star lefthander was scratched with a stomach ailment and righthander Tyler Cloyd was called up to make his big-league debut.

The Mets (61-69) improved to 10-4 against the Phillies and 7-1 at Citizens Bank and will go for the sweep Thursday afternoon. Their fans and probably their owners would like to finish ahead of the Phillies, but manager Terry Collins said third place is not his focus.

"I don't know where that's coming from," Collins said. "That's not a goal. The goal is to play as good as we can for as long as we can. For me, our goal is to try to get back to .500. Wherever that puts us at the end of the year, it puts us at the end of the year."

Harvey (3-3, 2.76 ERA) allowed two runs, six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out six.

Duda (2-for-4) is 4-for-11 since his return from the minors. The Mets had told him to work on his natural stroke to left-center, but both of his hits Wednesday night were pulled to right.

Duda put the Mets ahead 3-2 in the third with a two-run homer inside the rightfield foul pole. It was Duda's 13th home run of the season and first since he was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

"Duda's home run was good for him and good for us," Collins said.

Duda also made an impact in his new defensive position. The Phillies had runners on first and second with two outs in the fifth when Ryan Howard hit a screamer to deep left. Duda ran it down just before the warning track to possibly save two runs and the lead.

"That's just a play I should have made and I did," Duda said. "Nothing spectacular. It's a play that needs to be made."

Duda's second hit was a single off lefthander Antonio Bastardo. He also contributed a stolen base, his first of the season and second of his career.

Harvey, who Collins once again indicated will be shut down before the season ends to enforce an unspecified innings limit, allowed a run in each of the first two innings. He also walked Cloyd twice and was pretty steamed about it.

"I don't want to talk about that," Harvey said. "That's going to haunt me for at least a night. That's the last thing you want to do. Definitely my down point of the night."

Harvey has an RBI single in the second inning giving him three RBIs in his big-league career. He finished 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. He is 6-for-13 overall and is hitting .462.

The Mets also got two outs apiece from young lefthanders Josh Edgin and Robert Carson after Harvey departed. Jon Rauch picked up an out in the eighth and Frank Francisco pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save. The bullpen has not allowed a run in its last five games spanning 13 1/3 innings.