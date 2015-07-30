Lucas Duda provides all the Mets' offensive muscle with three home runs

Padres: 7, Lucas Duda: 3, was the final score Wednesday at Citi Field.

The Mets' first baseman had three home runs -- all to rightfield -- in the second, sixth and ninth innings. It was his team's only offense, however, and the Mets needed more after starter Bartolo Colon got shelled, surrendering six runs and 10 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

"He's one of the guys in the lineup that you said, 'he's going to get it going,'" Mets manager Terry Collins said of Duda. "Last year when he got the job, he took off and that's what we're seeing right now. He's locked in, he's dangerous, we know that.

"We get a couple guys on and all of the sudden, we're right in the game with the way he swung the bat tonight. He's a huge part of our lineup and the other day when I said, 'whoever hits plays,' -- Lucas Duda's saying, 'well, I'm playing.'"

Collins has been a consistent supporter and defender of Duda, who went through a deep slump (17-for-91) in June, batting .187. His first 14 games in July weren't better, going 6-for-54 with two homers and a .111 average.

But since then, a corner has been turned, Collins said before Wednesday's game. Duda entered the day batting .250 with three home runs, four RBIs and seven hits over his last eight games -- and he's trending upward.

"It's just one of those days," Duda said. It's really more like one of those weeks as Duda has six home runs and seven RBIs in his last four games. "That's nice that the manager has confidence in you, but there's no pressure. Our main goal is to win every night.

"Sometimes you have good days and bad days. This happened to be a good day."