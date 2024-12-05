Reports: Severino signs three-year deal with A's

A day after making their first pitching signing of the offseason official, the Mets watched a key contributor from last season's rotation sign elsewhere.

Luis Severino and the A's agreed to a three-year deal worth a franchise-record $67 million, according to reports. The deal reportedly has an opt-out after the second year.

Severino, who turns 31 in February, parlayed a one-year prove-it contract with the Mets into one of the better seasons in his nine-year MLB career. He went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA, 161 strikeouts and a 1.242 WHIP in 31 regular-season starts and went 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 13 strikeouts in three postseason starts.

The Mets on Wednesday officially announced their two-year deal with Frankie Montas as they start to rebuild their rotation. Two other key Mets pitchers from last season's rotation — Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana — also are free agents.