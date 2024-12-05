Reports: Severino signs three-year deal with A's

SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets lose Luis Severino to Athletics on three-year, $67 million deal, reports say

Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after the top of...

Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after the top of the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in an MLB game at Citi Field on Sept. 8. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Newsday Staff

A day after making their first pitching signing of the offseason official, the Mets watched a key contributor from last season's rotation sign elsewhere.

Luis Severino and the A's agreed to a three-year deal worth a franchise-record $67 million, according to reports. The deal reportedly has an opt-out after the second year.

Severino, who turns 31 in February, parlayed a one-year prove-it contract with the Mets into one of the better seasons in his nine-year MLB career. He went 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA, 161 strikeouts and a 1.242 WHIP in 31 regular-season starts and went 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 13 strikeouts in three postseason starts.

The Mets on Wednesday officially announced their two-year deal with Frankie Montas as they start to rebuild their rotation. Two other key Mets pitchers from last season's rotation — Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana — also are free agents.

