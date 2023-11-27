Mets hire longtime media executive M. Scott Havens as business-side leader

The Mets hired M. Scott Havens, a longtime media executive who most recently ran Bloomberg Media, as their president of business operations, the team announced Monday.

Havens will report directly to owner Steve Cohen, whose search for a new business-side president lasted about a year. Upon buying the team after the 2020 season, Cohen installed Sandy Alderson as team president. But Alderson quietly transitioned into an advisory capacity last winter, a role in which he officially will remain through the end of the year.

With David Stearns, who started last month as president of baseball operations, and now Havens, Cohen has his twin presidents — Stearns overseeing baseball operations, Havens overseeing everything else, from ticket sales and legal to ballpark operations and communications and other departments.

In the news release, the Mets highlighted Havens’ experience “leading world-class media and digital technology-led companies.”

“The opportunity to join the Mets organization is a lifelong dream fulfilled,” Havens said in a statement released by the team. “I’m thrilled to build upon the great work under way, accelerating the push to modernize our strategy across the organization, driving new digital and media innovation, and ultimately, to provide our fans with the best experience in sports. I’m grateful to Steve and Alex [Cohen] for this opportunity and am looking forward to working with the entire leadership team to shape the future of the Mets together.”

Havens had been with Bloomberg Media — an outlet that covers Cohen and his hedge funds, including his current one, Point72 — since 2015. For the past two years, he was the chief executive officer. Prior to that, he was at Time, The Atlantic and Conde Nast.

Havens majored in economics at Hamilton College before getting his MBA from NYU. He and his family live in New Canaan, the same part of Connecticut as the Cohens.