Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan had second Tommy John surgery

Matt Allan, a big-bonus draft pick who at one point ranked as the Mets’ top pitching prospect, had a second Tommy John surgery last month, the team announced Saturday, pushing his return to the mound to 2024 at the earliest.

Still just 21 years old, Allan’s complicated elbow history just got way more so. Ulnar collateral ligament revision surgery, as it is officially called, comes with a lower success rate and usually means shorter careers.

If he follows a normal rehabilitation timeline this time, Allan will be approaching five years between professional games by the time he makes it back.

“He continued to feel pain throwing as he went through the normal progression (in 2022),” director of player development Kevin Howard said Saturday. “He felt pain he shouldn’t have been feeling for long enough that everyone agreed this step was necessary.”

The Mets selected Allan, a righthander, in the third round of the 2019 draft — Brodie Van Wagenen’s first as general manager — and signed him to a first-round-sized $2.5 million bonus, considered a coup at the time because Allan was considered by many a first-round talent. The Mets designed the rest of their draft around funneling as much money as possible to Allan, who was committed to the University of Florida, to convince him to turn pro.

Allan pitched in a half-dozen games in the lower minors late that summer — but hasn’t pitched since.

He missed 2020 because the pandemic caused the cancellation of the minor-league season. In 2021, after being assigned to shadow Jacob deGrom during major-league spring training, he had his first Tommy John surgery in May. In January 2022, he had ulnar nerve transposition surgery, a less serious and more common follow-up to the first operation.

The Mets at this time last year expected Allan to pitch by the end of 2022. It never happened. Dr. Keith Meister did Allan’s latest surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Dr. Christopher Ahmad, an orthopedic surgeon who serves as the Yankees’ head team physician, said in a video on his website that the revision UCL reconstruction usually means the player is less likely to make it back to the same level he was at previously — which in Allan’s case means the lower minors, never mind the already daunting task of climbing the ladder to the majors.

Those who make it back from a second Tommy John typically have shorter careers of fewer innings and fewer pitchers, Dr. Ahmad said. The rehab process is longer, and the workload management needs to be more careful.

“Usually the revision,” Dr. Ahmad said, “is never as good as the primary.”