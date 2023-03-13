Mets' Tylor Megill sharp in exhibition outing; Max Scherzer throws in minor-league game

JUPITER, Fla. — Max Scherzer threw about 80 pitches on Monday in a minor-league game as he prepares for his probable Opening Day assignment.

Scherzer’s start came on a back field in Jupiter at the same time the Mets faced the Marlins inside Roger Dean Stadium. Tylor Megill started against Miami and struck out three in four shutout innings.

“Megill needs to face this competition,” manager Buck Showalter said. “Max doesn’t.”

Scherzer went about five innings, with some of the innings ending before he got three outs. He allowed five runs (three earned) to Miami minor leaguers, according to MLB.com.

Showalter chose to watch Scherzer’s start before walking through the rightfield gate and into the stadium to pick up the major-league exhibition game.

Scherzer said he feels good and is still working on his slider. He has two more outings left in spring training.

Ridings impresses Buck

Before leaving for Jupiter, Showalter watched a bullpen session in Port St. Lucie by former Yankees reliever Stephen Ridings, a Commack native who went to St. Anthony’s.

Showalter came away saying, literally, “Wow.”

“He’s got a big arm and big stuff and throws it over,” Showalter said of Ridings, who appeared in five games for the Yankees in 2021, but missed all of 2022 with right shoulder injury. “The stuff and the ability to get people out’s not in question. Just got to keep [him] on the field.”

The Mets claimed Ridings off waivers from the Yankees in November. Showalter said it’s possible, but not likely, that the 27-year-old righthander will pitch in a game before spring training ends.

Trainer’s room

Showalter said Starling Marte “seems to be fine today” after leaving Sunday’s game after being hit in the helmet with a 93-mile per hour fastball. Marte could play as soon as Tuesday . . . Reliever Bryce Montes de Oca, who left Sunday’s game with a forearm issue, underwent an MRI on Monday. Results were not immediately available.