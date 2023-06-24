Max Scherzer leads Mets over Phillies for second win of road trip

PHILADELPHIA — All the Mets needed to earn their second win of this weeklong road trip was for Max Scherzer to pitch well for the second time this road trip.

They beat the Phillies, 4-2, after getting another strong outing from Scherzer: six innings, two runs, seven hits. He struck out eight and walked one.

After Scherzer helped the Mets top the Astros on Monday, he looked locked in again early against the Phillies. They wound up reaching him in the fourth (Nick Castellanos home run) and fifth (Trea Turner RBI single), but he bounced back with a scoreless sixth — right after the Mets had re-taken the lead for good — to end his day.

That helped the Mets (35-41) snap a three-game losing streak. They have won five of their past 19 games.

Manager Buck Showalter called on Brooks Raley (two outs), Adam Ottavino (two) and David Robertson (five) to finish it off. Robertson escaped Ottavino’s two-on, one-out jam in the eighth.

Starling Marte had a standout day offensively, going 2-for-4 with a home run in the first inning and a single during the Mets’ two-run sixth inning.

Luis Guillorme (triple) and Brandon Nimmo (RBI) also had multiple hits.

Phillies lefthander Cristopher Sanchez allowed three runs in five innings (plus one batter).