Max Scherzer has best start of season as Mets top Rockies

DENVER — Of all the recent signals that Max Scherzer is back to being Max Scherzer, this might have been the surest.

In shutting down the Rockies and pushing the Mets to a 5-2 win Friday night, Scherzer conquered a ballpark, Coors Field, that is known as a nightmare for pitchers and has presented problems for him specifically throughout his career.

He allowed a lone run, on Ryan McMahon’s homer in the second, across a season-high seven innings, which required a season-high 102 pitches. And he struck out eight, more than in any of his earlier outings, and walked none for the first time this year.

Colorado managed six hits but had only two at-bats with runners in scoring position, including its last against the Mets’ ace. Ezequiel Tovar flied out to centerfield to strand men on second and third. Scherzer turned to see where the ball was headed, noted that Brandon Nimmo was settling under it in a routine manner and walked away from the play, pumping his fist without even watching the out.

In eight starts on the season, Scherzer has a 3.54 ERA, the lowest it has been after any of those games.

In three starts since returning from a brief bout of neck spasms, Scherzer has a 1.00 ERA.

That was much better than Scherzer’s history at Coors Field. In a half-dozen previous starts — spread out from 2008-21 — Scherzer was winless, posting a 6.39 ERA and 1.61 WHIP and allowing hitters to bat .313 with a .902 OPS.

Normally, a starter’s numbers in that limited sample across such a long period wouldn’t be all that meaningful. In Denver, where the altitude creates pitch-movement and cardiovascular issues — and where Scherzer said earlier in the week he doesn’t like playing — it is more interesting.

The closest Scherzer came to looking wiped was in his final frame, when the first batter, McMahon, sent a grounder to first baseman Pete Alonso. Scherzer covered first on the play, a sprint of several seconds that required more energy than normal. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner gave Scherzer a breather by visiting the mound, the only time he did so all evening.

Pacing the Mets (27-25) offensively were Nimmo, who tripled twice, walked three times and scored three runs, and Francisco Lindor, who went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Rockies starter Connor Seabold, a righthander who entered the game with a career 7.81 ERA across parts of three seasons, was not good. And neither was his defense.

The Mets reached Seabold for four runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Behind him, the Colorado infield committed a pair of errors, costing him potentially three outs and a bunch of pitches.

Lindor accounted for most of that damage against Seabold, with a two-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the fifth. He also popped out with two on and nobody out in the third and stranded another pair of runners in the sixth.

Still, it was Lindor’s best game of the month amid a relatively slow start. He began the day with a .226/.302/.407 slash line. Last year, those numbers were .270/.339/.449.

“It has been a constant fight of me trying to get to the high part of the season and staying on that high,” Lindor said this week. “Once I find it, I haven’t been able to stay on that high for a long time. It’ll be one or two days, then I go back to two days without getting a hit. Then I go find it again.

“It’s just a matter of being a little more consistent, finding the consistency. Once I find the consistency, it’s going to feel and look probably a little bit better than it looks right now. I feel like, yeah, I gotta get better.”