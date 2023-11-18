Mets hire Andy Green, Kris Gross as David Stearns continues to make moves

David Stearns has continued to reshape the Mets’ front office in recent days, making a pair of major hires, according to people familiar with the moves: Andy Green to run player development and Kris Gross to oversee amateur scouting.

Given owner Steve Cohen’s strong desire to build the Mets from within, both of those positions and departments are central to the overall health of the roster. Amateur scouting brings young players into the organization, and player development turns them into major-leaguers.

Green, 46, had most recently been linked to the Mets as a potential manager. After they decided on Carlos Mendoza in that role, they brought Green aboard anyway to handle the farm system. His title will be senior vice president for player development, a source said.

Previously, Green was the bench coach for the Cubs (2020-23) and the manager of the Padres (2016-19). After a four-year career in the majors (which included four games with the Mets in 2009), he got into minor-league managing, twice being named the manager of the year in the Double-A Southern League.

Gross, 42, comes over from Houston, which has been excellent at drafting over the past decade-plus. Since he joined the Astros ahead of the 2013 iteration, they have produced 58 players via the draft, more than any other club, according to Gross’ team biography. That stretch includes Gross overseeing their past several drafts, having been promoted to director of amateur scouting in 2020.

Stearns and Gross know each other from their early Astros days. Stearns was an assistant general manager for them for three seasons (2013-15).

That makes at least three significant front-office additions since Stearns took over as president of baseball operations last month. He also hired Eduardo Brizuela, a longtime Brewers executive, as a vice president/special assistant.