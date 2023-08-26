Angels GM Perry Minasian pushes back on criticism about Shohei Ohtani's injury

During an impassioned pregame press conference, Angels general manager Perry Minasian was unequivocal:

The Angels were not irresponsible with the health of Shohei Ohtani.

In fact, to hear the executive, the team had offered the two-way superstar imaging “beginning of August, late July,” but Ohtani and his representation declined because the injury was a finger cramp.

“They didn’t believe it warranted imaging,” Minasian said during a 10-minute question-and-answer session prior to the Angels-Mets game Saturday at Citi Field.

Minasian and the Angels have received criticism for perceived mishandling of Ohtani. It was revealed late Wednesday night that the 29-year-old suffered a tear in his UCL and will not pitch again this season.

Prior to Friday’s series opener, Minasian said the team did not have Ohtani undergo imaging. Sitting in the visitors’ dugout about two hours prior to the first pitch, he attempted to explain the organization’s decision-making as it pertains to when players receive imaging.

“Depends on the injury and what area of the body and all those types of things,” Minasian said. “Happens a lot. Every time somebody feels something, you don’t necessarily run them to an MRI tube. It depends on the injury.”

The executive used Mike Trout as an example as a time the organization had a player receive imaging. Trout had received surgery on July 5 with a left hamate fracture, missing 38 games. He came off the IL on Tuesday, going 1-for-4 in the Angels’ 4-3 loss to the Reds.

The next day, Trout was put back on the IL because of pain in the same hand.

“The day before Mike played, we said, ‘Hey, peace of mind, you’re going to play tomorrow. You want to image the hand and wrist [to] make sure everything’s OK?’ ” Minasian said. “Yes, let’s do that. We did it and it looked good. And he went and played and didn’t feel great. So it happens over the course of the year. We don’t image everything with every player. It’s a long season.”

Ohtani will still play until he receives a second opinion. It is not known when he will meet with medical professionals.

Ohtani was scheduled to hit second as the Angels’ designated hitter Saturday night. He went 1-for-2 with a double, scored a run, and was walked three times in Anaheim’s 3-1 series-opening win Friday night.

“What he says — especially him; he knows himself as well as anybody — when he says I’m ready to go, there’s nobody I believe more,” Minasian said. “Put it that way.”

Entering the second of three games against the Mets, Ohtani led Major League Baseball with 44 home runs, and his .305 batting average was fourth in the American League and his 91 RBIs third in the AL.

But a significant reason that Ohtani is likely to command the largest free-agent contract in baseball history is that he pitches. He had compiled a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA in 132 innings this season before leaving after 1 ⅓ innings Wednesday.

This is the second time Ohtani has torn his UCL. He suffered the injury in 2018, but Minasian stressed that the new tear is in a different spot, which caused the symptoms to be different. When asked what level of grade the tear was, Minasian declined to comment.