Rain cuts Mets short right after David Peterson allows four runs in fifth inning vs. Atlanta

The Mets are hosting Atlanta this weekend in a premier early-season matchup, a four-game wraparound set featuring good pitchers and probably even better hitters, in a series with potentially far-reaching implications in the NL East race — especially in the context of the remade schedule that significantly lessens intradivision play.

But the main character these few days may well be Mother Nature.

Atlanta took the opener Friday night, 4-0, in a game shortened to the minimum five innings by a steady rain.

David Peterson allowed all four runs, including three on Matt Olson’s home run in the top of the fifth.

Within seconds of Max Fried setting down the Mets in the bottom of the inning, which made the game official, umpires requested the tarp. Eighty-eight minutes later, the parties called the game.

The rain began shortly before first pitch — lightly initially, heavier after a few innings — and is expected to last through Sunday. That would seem to present issues for the next two scheduled contests, at 4:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

The tricky part for the Mets: They need to play both of those games for Max Scherzer to be eligible to return from his suspension to face Atlanta in the finale on Monday (when it is supposed to be drier, if chilly).

MLB issued Scherzer a ban of 10 games — games, not days — for violating its foreign-substance policy for pitchers. So far, he has sat out eight games.

“I do know that doubleheaders are killers. They’re tough,” manager Buck Showalter said before the game. “It messes with your bullpen, it messes with your rotation, and in our case, it messes with a player coming off a suspension. If you see us rained out, you know it’s a really bad forecast.”

Peterson was pitching as well as he had all season — getting through four scoreless innings on just 49 pitches — but unraveled in the fifth. The bottom of Atlanta’s order sparked a rally, with Eddie Rosario getting a single to center and Kevin Pillar, a former Met, grounding a double over the third-base bag.

With two outs, Ronald Acuna Jr. lined a two-out RBI single to right, punctuating his go-ahead rip with a flip of his bat. And Olson followed with the big blow: a three-run homer that landed in the first row of seats above the Mets’ bullpen in right-center. It went an estimated 433 feet.

Peterson struck out six and walked one. He allowed one hit in the first four innings but four in the fifth.

Through six starts, Peterson has a 7.34 ERA. He has not positioned himself for the Mets’ looming rotation decisions. With Scherzer and Justin Verlander expected back in the coming days, two of the four recent fill-ins are due to get squeezed out.

Fried, meanwhile, wound up with the third shutout and fourth complete game of his career. He struck out seven and allowed the Mets three hits and one walk. In four starts, Fried has a 0.45 ERA.

After retiring the side in order in the first, Fried didn’t have any other perfect frames. Jeff McNeil worked a one-out walk in the second but was stranded at second. Brett Baty led off the third with a single. Pete Alonso beat out a grounder to shortstop for a single in the fourth. And Francisco Alvarez managed a two-out single in the fifth, the Mets’ last gasp before Brandon Nimmo struck out swinging (for a second time), making the game official.