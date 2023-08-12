A first for Mets' Jeff McNeil, who plays centerfield in  lackluster loss to Atlanta

A forgettable 7-0 loss to Atlanta on Friday night came with a fun footnote for the Mets: Jeff McNeil played centerfield for the first time in his career.

With the game all but decided, manager Buck Showalter removed Brandon Nimmo, who has dealt with a left quad issue over the past week and a half, at the start of the eighth inning. McNeil, who had been in rightfield, slid over to replace him.

Primarily a second baseman, McNeil now has manned five other positions: all three outfield spots, plus third base and — for one inning in April — shortstop. He hadn’t played center at any level since 2015 but played there regularly as a college junior in 2013.

McNeil handled both of his centerfield chances just fine, running in to grab Orlando Arcia’s flyout and ranging to the warning track on grab Michael Harris II’s flyout on consecutive plays in the eighth.

“He can play about anywhere on the field,” Showalter said. “He’s another option for us out there if we have some issues with Nim down the line. I know one thing: There’s nobody wanting to play it more than him.”

Unfortunately for the Mets (52-63), that was the highlight on a night when they stranded 14 runners on base.

The starting pitching matchup proved lopsided. Tylor Megill allowed six runs (five earned) and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He held Atlanta (73-41) scoreless until Eddie Rosario’s two-out, two-run single in the fourth opened the floodgates.

Atlanta righthander Charlie Morton worked around seven walks and three hits in five scoreless innings (plus one batter). The Mets went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position against him.

For the first time all season, Francisco Lindor did not play. He was scratched from the lineup about half an hour before first pitch because of right side soreness. He will get medical imaging done Saturday.

“The disappointment doesn’t come from not playing [all] 162 [games],” Lindor said. “The disappointment comes from not being out there with the boys against a really good team. Coming out with a jersey not on me is a weird feeling.”







