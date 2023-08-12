Francisco Lindor scratched from Mets lineup for first time this season

For the first time all season, Francisco Lindor did not play in the Mets’ game Friday night.

He was in the initial lineup but was scratched about half an hour before first pitch because of what the team described as right side soreness. On Saturday, he’ll get medical imaging to give them a better sense of what is wrong.

A relative ironman in a modern baseball context that values regular rest, Lindor participated in all of the Mets’ first 114 games, starting 113. In the lone exception, June 17, he entered as a pinch hitter after manager Buck Showalter kept him out of the lineup because he had been up most of the previous night as his wife gave birth to their second daughter.

Lindor missed more than a month with a right oblique strain in 2021.

Before the Mets hosted Atlanta, Showalter said keeping Lindor out of some games down the stretch was “something that we’re going to keep a close eye on as we go forward.” But that was in the context of rest for a player who rarely receives it, not an injury.

“It’s something that as we get into September, I and we will talk about. I’m going to listen to him a little bit,” Showalter said. “He takes a lot of pride in being there for his teammates and setting an example . . . Sometimes you have to be somewhat of a protector for them, because they’re not going to do it themselves necessarily.”

Extra bases

For Saturday’s doubleheader, the Mets will use lefthander Jose Quintana and a spot starter. Relatedly, righthander Denyi Reyes joined them in New York on Friday. They would need to re-add him to the 40-man and active rosters. He allowed Atlanta five runs in one-plus inning in a start on May 1 . . . Luis Guillorme (right calf strain) has advanced to batting practice and light fielding drills. But Showalter said his return is “still not imminent.” He is about a week from the front end of the Mets’ initial 4-6 week estimate.