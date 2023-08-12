Mets and Atlanta are on divergent paths after successful 2022 seasons

The Mets and Atlanta each won 101 games last season.

Other than both teams still being in the National League East, the similarities end there.

Atlanta, with a 74-41 record after a 21-3 thumping of the Mets in Game 1 of a day-night doubleheader at Citi Field on Saturday, is cruising to its sixth straight division title.

The Mets, who started the season with an MLB record $377 million payroll, went into Game 2 at 52-64 and were 22 1/2 games behind Atlanta.

After their deadline teardown trades, and with Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor banged up and Francisco Alvarez being saved for the nightcap, the Mets’ Game 1 lineup included two regulars in Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. The rest of the lineup was mostly a who’s who of “who’s that?”

The gruesome totals for the first two games of this series: Atlanta outscored the Mets 28-3.

On Saturday, Atlanta hit six home runs (two off infielder Danny Mendick) and the Mets were held to four hits in seven shutout innings by 27-year-old righty Allan Winans, a former Mets farmhand who was making his second big-league start.

The Mets were down 13-0 in the eighth when Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run homer.

Atlanta’s lineup for the opener was so deep it had All-Star catcher Sean Murphy and his 18 home runs batting seventh and 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Michael Harris III (2-for-3, .295, 11 home runs, .810 OPS) batting eighth.

Murphy hit his 19th homer into the Home Run Apple off Josh Walker in the eighth. Walker was replaced on the mound by Mendick, who retired Forrest Wall on an inning-ending popup to second before allowing eight runs on eight hits in the ninth.

All nine starting Atlanta batters would have had at least 11 home runs if All-Star shortstop Orlando Arcia hadn’t been given Game 1 off. Arcia’s .213-hitting replacement, Nicky Lopez, went 4-for-6 with five RBIs and a three-run homer off Mendick.

Leading 21-3, Lopez pitched the ninth for Atlanta. After walking DJ Stewart, he retired the next three Mets to close out an embarrassing opener for the home club.

Arcia is having a career year (.297, 13 HRs, .819 OPS) after he replaced Dansby Swanson, the homegrown shortstop Atlanta let leave for the Cubs as a free agent. Swanson signed for seven years and $177 million.

Atlanta, to use a favored phrase of Mets general manager Billy Eppler, “repurposed” that money into other players.

The Swanson saga is similar to how Atlanta let franchise staple Freddie Freeman leave as a free agent before last season and immediately replaced him in a trade with Matt Olson, who went into Game 2 with 42 home runs and 105 RBIs after crushing a three-run homer and a solo shot in the opener.

Atlanta has turned into a model franchise. The Mets have stumbled in trying to become that in year three of Steve Cohen’s ownership.

The Dodgers are often cited as the example Cohen wants to emulate (deep pockets, fertile farm system, always in the World Series conversation), but Atlanta would be a pretty good organization to copy, too, with a stockpile of young studs who are signed to long-term, team-friendly contracts.

“Harris is a pretty good player,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said on Friday when asked to assess the Atlanta roster. “The big move they made is at shortstop, with Swanson being gone. The job (Arcia’s) done at shortstop. Guy at third base (Austin Riley) is pretty good. They have two catchers (Murphy and Travis d’Arnaud), they’re All-Star caliber. I think the one move – when they traded for Murphy last year, that one stung. That was like, one of the best all-around catchers in baseball, to add him with d’Arnaud. Pretty good guy in rightfield (Ronald Acuna Jr.).”

Showalter didn’t even get around to Olson or Ozzie Albies or the pitching staff (3.91 ERA, third-best in the NL going into the day), but you get the point: Atlanta is stacked and should be a thorn in Cohen’s paw for years to come.

The Mets? They tore down their disappointing and expensive big-league roster and are repurposing Cohen’s money to restock the farm system. Cohen promised, in recent letter to season ticket holders, to still field “a formidable team” in 2024 while building “a pipeline of high caliber talent in our farm system that will fuel our major league team for years to come.”

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker was asked Friday about the divergence in the states of the clubs. This was before Atlanta won the series opener, 7-0.

Snitker was magnanimous.

“Doesn’t feel any different, really, to me,” Snitker said. “I mean, I look at the (Mets’) lineup. Still really good lineup. All these games are tough. Everybody you play is tough. All the series you play are all big series.”

Atlanta vs. the Mets was a big series. Now, in less than a season’s time, it’s not.