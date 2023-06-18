Francisco Lindor's paternity leave lasts 8 innings as Mets star pinch hits following early-morning birth of daughter

The latest example of Francisco Lindor’s commitment to winning came on Saturday.

His wife, Katia, delivered their second daughter at about 5:30 a.m.. Where most players would take a couple of days and go on the MLB paternity list, Lindor didn’t want to. Though he couldn’t talk manager Buck Showalter into writing him into the starting lineup, he was at Citi Field by game time and pinch hit in the ninth inning of the 5-3 loss to the Cardinals.

“When my baby girl was born 5:30 In the morning, I knew that I had a chance of being in the lineup, so I wanted to be here,” Lindor said. “But I called Buck and said, ‘Whatever you think is best for the team.’ And he said, ‘You need to rest’ and that's why I didn’t start.”

At his pregame news conference, when Showalter wasn’t positive he’d see Lindor, he explained why he was set on giving Luis Guillorme the start at shortstop.

“He [Lindor] wants to play, but it’s probably not a good idea. He was up most of the night,” Showalter said of Lindor. “I know when you're in his position, you're going to be constantly critiqued. This guy? He is a post-up guy. He wants to play. He wants to set an example every day. He wants to be there for his teammates.”

Lindor, who is batting .211 with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs, had played in every game. If he hadn’t pinch hit, it would have been the first game he missed since June 2, 2022, when he was sidelined by a finger injury.

The Mets were prepared if Lindor had opted for the paternity list. Showalter said casually the club could have a roster replacement in uniform before game time, but opted not to reveal which player.

Lindor was absolutely beaming about the arrival of Amapola, which he said is a Spanish name for his favorite flower, the hibiscus.

“Tomorrow is Father's Day, but I wish it was only Mother's Day, to be honest,” Lindor said. “It's incredible . . . everything that they do. It's out of this world.”

Guillorme was ready

Guillorme had been on standby for a couple of days and knew that with Lindor’s wife about to deliver, he would be getting the start on Saturday. “He kept me in the loop,” Guillorme explained.

Guillorme made a day of it, though it came in a loss. His two-run homer into the bullpen area in the fifth inning was his first of the season and closed the Cardinals' lead to 4-3. He had a one-out double in the seventh inning, but didn’t score the tying run from third when Jeff McNeil hit into an inning-ending groundout.

Though he was a regular contributor a year ago, Guillorme has had fewer chances to contribute this season and was sent to Triple-A Syracuse on May 17. He played well there and was recalled June 9.

“Nobody ever wants to be in that position and I think I’ve proven in the past what I can do for this team,” he said. “Getting consistent at-bats. I've always said, it makes life a lot easier. There were a few things that I felt down there getting consistent at-bats that I wasn't getting here. So far I felt pretty good up here . . . It was good to contribute.”