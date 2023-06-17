Mets bring 'A game' to win over Cardinals as Tylor Megill, Daniel Vogelbach bounce back

Very little has gone right for the Mets in what’s turned out to be a nightmare stretch during a disappointing season. They were manhandled by the Blue Jays and Atlanta, lost Pete Alonso to injury and Drew Smith to a sticky-stuff violation, and came a breath away from getting swept by the Yankees.

But even though they entered Friday having won just two of their last 11 games, they had two powerful antidotes in their favor: a stirring extra-inning Subway Series win on Wednesday, and a far more unfortunate team on deck.

The Cardinals were the cure for what’s ailed them. Well, at least for a day.

Tommy Pham, Starling Marte and Jeff McNeil all had multiple-hit games in the 6-1 win at Citi Field — including a two-RBI day for Pham, who’s hitting .357 with 15 RBIs over his last 13 games.

"Tommy is playing with a little edge to him and he's feeling it," Buck Showalter said. "He thinks when he makes an out, it's a fluke."

Tylor Megill, meanwhile, had a bounce back from his disastrous seven-run performance against the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits over six innings with no walks and seven strikeouts in one of the more dominant outings in a tough season.

"You go through some of those periods as a team — you know, last year, we might lose a game and it was like, OK, that was just the baseball gods" but it's a fluke, Showalter said. "We're hoping to get back there and hope these last two games can be a part of that."

The first three Mets batters reached against Miles Mikolas, and two scored on Brett Baty’s two-out double. Baty then came around to score after Pham singled him home.

They scored two more in the third, when Marte and McNeil hit back-to-back singles to land on the corners. Francisco Lindor hit a long sacrifice fly, allowing McNeil to advance to second, too, and Pham singled again to make it 5-0.

Megill cruised for the first four innings, allowing nothing but a single until Willson Contreras led off the fifth with a home run to left that stayed barely fair. Jordan Walker doubled and Megill hit Dylan Carlson with a pitch — setting the righty up for the sort of disaster inning that’s hurt him often this year — but then the Cards folded. Megill struck out Paul DeJong, Omar Narvaez threw out Walker inexplicably trying to steal third, and Tommy Edman struck out swinging to end the threat.

After sitting out since June 8 for what Buck Showalter hoped would be a mental reset, Daniel Vogelbach tacked on to the lead in the sixth, hitting a 401-foot bomb to the second deck in right to make it 6-1. It was his first home run since May 7, and only his second extra-base hit in that span.

Notes. Pete Alonso is taking swings in the cage just a little over a week after landing on the injured list with a bone bruise on his wrist – typically a three- to four-week injury. “He feels good and making a lot of progress,” Showalter said. “We’re feeling really lucky about what could have happened and where we are and I think he’ll be joining us before long. Don’t know what before long is.”…Little-used rookie Mark Vientos will get some more game action in the coming days, with Showalter tentatively slating him to play Sunday and Monday. . . . Eighty-year-old former Met Steve Dillon will throw out the first pitch Saturday. Dillon, of Baldwin, memorably pitched off the mound at last year's Old Timers' Day at age 79.