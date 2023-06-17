Daniel Vogelbach back in action, but he won't last much longer with Mets if he doesn't hit

With his “mental break” over, slumping designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach returned to the Mets’ lineup on Friday night against the Cardinals at Citi Field.

Earlier this week, during his hiatus from the field, Vogelbach said: “It’s not the first time that I’ve struggled in my career and it’s not going to be the last.”

Except for this: If Vogelbach continues slumping during this next stretch of games, it will be his last. His last for the Mets.

Vogelbach’s minuscule-by-baseball-standards-salary ($1.5 million) and limited skills make him an extremely easy option for general manager Billy Eppler to lop off the roster.

Vogelbach is a lefthanded hitter. He doesn’t bat against lefthanded pitchers. He is extremely slow running the bases. He’s also listed as a first baseman, but manager Buck Showalter said on Friday that even with Pete Alonso injured he doesn’t consider Vogelbach an option at first base.

So what does Vogelbach do?

At his best, he gets on base a lot and hits for power. It’s what he did instantly for the Mets after they acquired him from the Pirates last July 22 for reliever Colin Holderman (who turned out to be much better than the bullpen-challenged Mets must have thought, but that’s a topic for another day).

In his first six games as a Met, Vogelbach came to the plate 22 times and reached base via hit or walk in 11 of them. In August, he hit four homers and drove in 15 runs with an .805 OPS, but only had a .217 average.

Overall, in 55 games with the Mets in 2022, Vogelbach hit .255 with an .830 OPS and a 140 OPS+. If you’re not familiar with OPS+, 100 is league average.

Vogelbach also won over the hearts of fans with his outgoing personality and roly-poly physique. You can overlook the fact that it takes three singles to score a player from first if he does his main job well.

What’s his main job?

“The ultimate goal is to get back to being the Daniel Vogelbach that I’ve been for my career,” Vogelbach said the other day. “And that’s hitting righthanded pitching and helping this team win.”

It’s a limited resume, so Vogelbach needs to rake to stay in Flushing. It’s that simple.

Mets fans have turned on him in 2023. Vogelbach earned their wrath by going into Friday with a .203 average, two home runs and a .639 OPS.

Remember OPS+? Vogelbach’s was 82. Kinda takes the “hitter” part out of “designated hitter” when you’re 18 points below league average.

Showalter made a point of talking about how hard Vogelbach worked during his time off to get back to his best self. He even came in during Thursday’s off-day!

Sorry, but yawn.

Every manager talks about how hard his players work. It’s kind of a given that big-league players work hard at their craft. It may seem harsh, but eventually the only thing that matters is what happens in the batter's box during games.

In his first at-bat on Friday night since June 7, Vogelbach made the last out of the first inning by popping out to first. Since he was in the seventh spot in the order, that made it a good first inning for the Mets, who scored three runs with two outs off St. Louis righthander Miles Mikolas — a two-run double by Brett Baty and an RBI single by Tommy Pham.

Showalter noted that Pham is an example of a player who earned more playing time by hitting well when he got his opportunity.

“Play better and you’ll play,” Showalter said is his message to his guys.

For Vogelbach, you could make it, “Play better and you’ll stay.”

It was 5-0 when Vogelbach came up again in the third. He grounded out to second. Some fans – enough to be heard – booed as he jogged to first.

Vogelbach doesn’t run fast. But if he doesn’t pick it up — at the plate, not on the basepaths — time may be fast running out on his tenure with the Mets.