CHICAGO — The Mets are almost ready to bring back Christian Scott.

A cushy, relatively restful section of their schedule will end Thursday, their third off day in eight days. After that, they are scheduled to play 17 consecutive days before reaching the All-Star break.

The return of a six-man rotation sounds likely. And Scott, the Mets’ top pitching prospect, may well be the preferred addition of Mets decision-makers.

“There will be a conversation once we get through the off day on Thursday,” manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday. “There’s a good chance he’ll meet the team here at some point.”

Scott, a 25-year-old righthander, impressed in his first call-up, posting a 3.90 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in five starts. But the Mets sent him back to Triple-A Syracuse at the start of June, largely because of the schedule, with so many days off and no need for that extra rotation arm.

While in the minors, Scott has pitched once a week for three weeks, tossing 59, 60 and 72 pitches in those starts — part of the Mets’ effort to limit his workload while he is in games that don’t really matter.

Overall this season, Scott has thrown 66 innings, already approaching his career-high mark of 87 2/3 from 2023. The Mets have said that they have no hard-and-fast innings limit for Scott and instead will judge that based on measures relating to his health and fitness.

The Mets also have righthander Jose Butto stashed in Triple-A. He, too, was mostly effective during his major-league stint and has a 3.13 ERA in the minors.

“Those are tough decisions — some of the conversations that we’re having — because they’re performing. And they performed when they were here,” Mendoza said. “But we also got guys here who are a huge part of this team. It’s good to have those depth pieces, and they will continue to contribute. We’ll have those conversations and they’ll be ready to go when we call them up.”

Mendoza also said the Mets are committed to Tylor Megill (4.81 ERA) making his scheduled start against the Astros this weekend.

Mendoza didn’t commit outright to deploying a six-man rotation, but that has been the Mets’ norm while navigating these circumstances in the recent past.

“A lot can happen between now and whenever we have to make that decision [in early July],” Mendoza said. “But [Scott is] in play.”

Senga update

On Sunday, Kodai Senga again reached the milestone he initially hit in late April: facing batters for the first time in his attempt to return from a strained right shoulder.

He threw 22 pitches — including all of his pitch types at least once — during a live batting practice session against minor-leaguers in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Mendoza said.

“Came out well,” Mendoza added. “He said he felt really good.”

Up next: a return to New York to be with the team. Senga is penciled in for another live BP late this week.

All eyes on Alvarez

Francisco Alvarez batted fifth — for the first time this year — Sunday night against the Cubs.

After a slow first week in his return from thumb surgery, Alvarez had at least one hit in each of the previous five games, batting .526 with two doubles and two home runs.

“Then there’s been some at-bats where he’s laying off some tough pitches, 3-and-2, for walks,” Mendoza said. “And when he’s getting pitches up in the zone, he’s not missing them. He’s in a good place right now.”

Extra bases

Starling Marte (sore right knee) was out of the lineup as expected ahead of his Monday MRI. Mendoza said Marte reported feeling “better,” but he remained in a holding pattern until the Mets learned more. “We just got to wait and see what we’re dealing with,” Mendoza said . . . In the context of Marte-related certainty, Mendoza said of Jeff McNeil: “I wouldn’t hesitate to put him in the outfield if needed.” That might open the door for the Mets to call up a non-outfielder if Marte goes on the injured list . . . This series was a weird one for two former longtime Brewers who watched Craig Counsell, their former manager, run the Cubs. “Trippy,” Tyrone Taylor said. Adrian Houser: “Definitely pretty weird.” Both said they were happy for him . . . Sunday afternoon, Brandon Nimmo met (and laughed) with a group of former teammates — some of whom he played with since they were 12 — from Post 6, his American Legion squad in Wyoming. They were in town for a bachelor party and he set them up with a Wrigley Field tour and batting practice passes.