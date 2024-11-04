SportsBaseballNew York Mets

Mets make rare move: Bring back entire coaching staff for 2025

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, right, talks with bench coach John Gibbons in...

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza, right, talks with bench coach John Gibbons in the dugout during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on May 30. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Tim Healeytimothy.healey@newsday.com@timbhealey

SAN ANTONIO — The Mets are bringing back their entire coaching staff for 2025, president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Monday, the first time in more than a decade that they won’t make any changes in that department.

That gives the Mets a degree of continuity at the start of an offseason that likely will feature significant roster turnover. Manager Carlos Mendoza’s staff includes bench coach John Gibbons, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez.

“These guys did a very good job and are very deserving of coming back,” Stearns said at the start of the general managers’ meetings, the unofficial kickoff of the offseason.

Also on Mendoza’s crew: third base/infield coach Mike Sarbaugh, first base/outfield coach Antoan Richardson, bullpen coach Jose Rosado, catching and strategy coach Glenn Sherlock and strategy coach Danny Barnes.

The last time the Mets didn’t make any coaching changes was 2013, which still was the first half of Terry Collins’ run as manager.

Maton hits free agency

The Mets declined their 2025 option on righthanded reliever Phil Maton, opting to pay him a $250,000 buyout instead of a $7.75 million salary for next season.

Acquired from the Rays in July, Maton, 31, helped stabilize the Mets’ bullpen in July and August, but — after that heavy usage — struggled down the stretch and in the postseason. He finished with a 3.66 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 64 innings, including a 2.51 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with the Mets.

Stearns expressed an openness to re-signing Maton anyway.

“At this stage of the offseason, wanting to keep our options open a little bit, both in terms of how we’re going to structure our bullpen, who those people are and where we’re going to spend our resources in our pen,” Stearns said. “I talked to Phil, expressed interest in keeping in touch. I think he feels the same way. He’s a good pitcher. Whether it’s with us or elsewhere, he is going to be just fine.”

Personnel news

Among the Mets’ early offseason housekeeping made official Monday: DJ Stewart and Joey Lucchesi elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A. Lefthander Matt Gage remained with the organization after being assigned to Triple-A.

They also claimed righthander Kevin Herget off waivers from the Brewers and infielder Luis De Los Santos off waivers from the Blue Jays.

Herget, 33, had a 2.27 ERA in Triple-A last season (plus a 1.59 ERA in seven appearances in the majors). The New Jersey native, who can be optioned to the minors, joins a growing list of prospective bullpen arms.

De Los Santos hit .260 with an .816 OPS in Triple-A in 2024.

Tim Healey

Tim Healey is the Mets beat writer for Newsday. Born on Long Island and raised in Connecticut, Tim has previously worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Boston Globe and MLB.com. He is also the author of “Hometown Hardball,” a book about minor league baseball in the northeast.

More Mets headlines

Mets make rare move: Bring back entire coaching staff1m read
Mets begin rotation rebuild with offers to Manaea, Severino2m read
Grading each member of the 2024 Mets4m read
Top 10 MLB free agents this offseason3m read
Manaea opts out of contract with Mets1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME