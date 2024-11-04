SAN ANTONIO — The Mets are bringing back their entire coaching staff for 2025, president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Monday, the first time in more than a decade that they won’t make any changes in that department.

That gives the Mets a degree of continuity at the start of an offseason that likely will feature significant roster turnover. Manager Carlos Mendoza’s staff includes bench coach John Gibbons, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and hitting coaches Jeremy Barnes and Eric Chavez.

“These guys did a very good job and are very deserving of coming back,” Stearns said at the start of the general managers’ meetings, the unofficial kickoff of the offseason.

Also on Mendoza’s crew: third base/infield coach Mike Sarbaugh, first base/outfield coach Antoan Richardson, bullpen coach Jose Rosado, catching and strategy coach Glenn Sherlock and strategy coach Danny Barnes.

The last time the Mets didn’t make any coaching changes was 2013, which still was the first half of Terry Collins’ run as manager.

Maton hits free agency

The Mets declined their 2025 option on righthanded reliever Phil Maton, opting to pay him a $250,000 buyout instead of a $7.75 million salary for next season.

Acquired from the Rays in July, Maton, 31, helped stabilize the Mets’ bullpen in July and August, but — after that heavy usage — struggled down the stretch and in the postseason. He finished with a 3.66 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 64 innings, including a 2.51 ERA and 0.84 WHIP with the Mets.

Stearns expressed an openness to re-signing Maton anyway.

“At this stage of the offseason, wanting to keep our options open a little bit, both in terms of how we’re going to structure our bullpen, who those people are and where we’re going to spend our resources in our pen,” Stearns said. “I talked to Phil, expressed interest in keeping in touch. I think he feels the same way. He’s a good pitcher. Whether it’s with us or elsewhere, he is going to be just fine.”

Personnel news

Among the Mets’ early offseason housekeeping made official Monday: DJ Stewart and Joey Lucchesi elected free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A. Lefthander Matt Gage remained with the organization after being assigned to Triple-A.

They also claimed righthander Kevin Herget off waivers from the Brewers and infielder Luis De Los Santos off waivers from the Blue Jays.

Herget, 33, had a 2.27 ERA in Triple-A last season (plus a 1.59 ERA in seven appearances in the majors). The New Jersey native, who can be optioned to the minors, joins a growing list of prospective bullpen arms.

De Los Santos hit .260 with an .816 OPS in Triple-A in 2024.