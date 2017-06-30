Mets could find spot for Amed Rosario after All-Star break

MIAMI — For those outside of the Pacific Coast League hoping to catch a glimpse of Amed Rosario, the next best chance will be July 9 at Marlins Park, where the Mets’ top prospect will play in the All-Star Futures Game.

As for when you finally might see Rosario at Citi Field, that’s a more complicated question. The Mets have resisted promoting the 21-year-old shortstop, even when Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker landed on the disabled list at the same time at one point, but that thinking is likely to change not too long after the All-Star break.

For now, the Mets are curious to see how Rosario rebounds from a somewhat bumpy June. He had a subpar slash line of .231/.277/.365, a dip that included a 4-for-32 skid during an eight-game cold snap. The Mets believe that’s part of his development process and ultimately will be helpful in conditioning Rosario to roll with the punches once he arrives in Flushing.

With Cabrera back from the DL and excelling at second base, the player to watch in this infield equation is Walker, who still is rehabbing a hamstring strain. Walker’s return is still a while away, but once he’s healthy, that is likely to put the squeeze on Jose Reyes, whose three hits Wednesday finally nudged his batting average to .202, the first time he’s cleared the Mendoza Line since May 29.

If Rosario heats up quickly after the Futures Game and the Mets continue to stumble, they probably won’t wait to create a spot for him.

Wheels up

Zack Wheeler will return from the disabled list Saturday to face the Phillies at Citi Field, his first start since back-to-back meltdowns resulted in his being diagnosed with biceps tendinitis. Wheeler is winless in his last five starts (0-3), a stretch in which he has allowed six home runs in 23 innings with an 8.22 ERA. Opponents have batted .374 against him in that span with a 1.042 OPS. The Mets cleared him Thursday after Wheeler completed a final side session. Rafael Montero will start Sunday.

Extra bases

Michael Conforto was unavailable for a third straight game because of a bruised left hand that has been slow to heal since he was drilled by the Giants’ Matt Moore last Sunday. The Mets have yet to make a DL move with Conforto, but because three days is the most a player can be backdated, a decision is likely Friday . . . Lucas Duda did not start Thursday night’s series finale as he again dealt with flu-like symptoms.. Duda pinch hit in the ninth and struck out.