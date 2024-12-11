DALLAS — In their search to upgrade the rotation, perhaps with a frontline starting pitcher, the Mets “were in constant discussion” and “had back and forth” with the White Sox about hot commodity Garrett Crochet, David Stearns said.

But he added that didn’t know how serious of a suitor the White Sox viewed the Mets before they dealt Crochet to the Red Sox on Wednesday for a package of four minor-leaguers, including two of the top five in their farm system — a prospect price the Mets almost certainly could not afford (never mind have a stomach for).

“It doesn’t surprise me that the cost of reeling in a top-flight starter is significant prospect capital,” said Stearns, the president of baseball operations. “That’s the balancing act in all of this: How much future value and how much prospect value to give up for the near-term?”

As the Mets wrapped up the winter meetings, they still had plenty of moves to make — and, apparently, money to spend.

Fresh off negotiating Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million contract with owner Steve Cohen and the Mets, agent Scott Boras talked up the Mets’ desire to continue to spend.

“It’s pretty evident that the Mets have decided that they’re going to pursue winning and winning for a long time,” Boras said. “They’ve made it very clear to us that they’re not limited to signing one great player but multiple great players.”

That dynamic would, of course, benefit Boras and his clients, including Pete Alonso. Stearns chuckled upon being informed of Boras’ take.

“I'll let Scott characterize our desires and willingness,” Stearns said. “I'm not going to get into the discussions we've had with Scott with any of his clients or our approach as a whole.”

Already, the Mets have surpassed MLB’s initial luxury-tax level of $241 million. FanGraphs estimates their 2025 payroll to be at $252 million.

The fourth and final luxury-tax threshold — the so-called Cohen Tax — is $301 million. Cohen said in June that he doesn’t want his team’s massive spending to be quite that massive every season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Stearns has to stay under it this time around.

Stearns said Cohen does not give him a budget/target number.

“We — Steve and I — talk about investments as they come and players as they become available, and we're evaluating each individual decision,” Stearns said. “We're going to continue to run high payrolls, but it's not limitless, and I understand that. And so even if there's not a firm ‘This is the ceiling,’ I have to be disciplined, because it's not limitless.”

The Mets’ most obvious remaining needs: a corner infielder and another starting pitcher.

With Soto deciding on the Mets, the other top hitters available — such as Alonso and Alex Bregman (also a Boras client) — are beginning to see action, Boras said.

“You’re starting to see the bats, the power, the core lineup guys — from our end — are starting to get a real pulse in the market,” he said. “We’ve had preliminary meetings with (teams), but the offers are starting to roll in now.”

Stearns described adding a starter as “not a necessity,” which technically is true. They certainly can fill out a potential six-man rotation with the arms already in-house.

They sure would figure to benefit, however, from adding a true No. 1 starter, especially given the uncertainty around Kodai Senga following his injury-plagued 2024.

Stearns said the Mets are “still engaged” on starting pitchers.

“We've had the ability — because of where our financial flexibility was at the start of this offseason — to be able to be more aggressive in certain spaces,” he said. “That's a great opportunity for someone in my position, when you can look at the free-agent landscape and have the ability to really negotiate and recruit at all levels of that landscape. That's something that if you're sitting in my seat you really enjoy.”