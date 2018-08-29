Mets lose suspended game, 2-1, then top Cubs 10-3

CHICAGO — A weird Wednesday ended in a productive way for the Mets, who split a pseudo-doubleheader with the Cubs: a 2-1 loss in 11 innings, the resumption of their Tuesday night game suspended by rain, followed by a 10-3 win in their regularly scheduled contest.

“It’s a little weird coming to the ballpark and knowing in their one at-bat they can finish a game,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “That was probably the weirdest part to fit. You have to come out and execute right away. If you give up one run, you’re going to lose. That was probably the weirdest part of it.”

The divided day underscored the mediocre-but-maybe-trending-upward nature of the Mets’ past few weeks.

The loss in the opener, on Ben Zobrist’s walk-off single up the middle against Daniel Zamora, gave the club its first losing streak of three games or more — a streak that ended about four hours later — since the start of the month. But the Mets (59-74) also haven’t won more than two in a row since late July, playing to a 15-14 record in August with one game to go. This has been their best month since April.

The same is true for Todd Frazier, who went 2-for-5 and jumpstarted the streak-halter with a grand slam in the first inning. It was his fourth long ball in eight games.

After a couple of injuries — and subpar results when on the field — Frazier has come on strong of late, hitting .268 with a .333 OBP and .505 slugging percentage in 27 games since returning from the disabled list.

“Me and [hitting coach Pat Roessler] have been working on getting the foot down and seeing pitches like I always have,” Frazier said. “Sometimes I get rushed out there and I can make 90 [mph] look like 95. For me, sitting back on my back leg and driving the ball [is key].”

Jason Vargas continued his recent roll, holding the Cubs to one run in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked two, including Anthony Rizzo in the third, when home-plate umpire Stu Scheurwater called two borderline pitches balls. Vargas vehemently vocalized his disagreement.

In his past four starts, Vargas has a 1.99 ERA, bringing his mark on the year down to 6.56. For the Mets, who owe the lefthander $8 million next season, that is a relief.

“It’s refreshing to know we’re going to have a guy we can count on moving forward,” Callaway said. “We all knew we had this in him, and this is what you get when you have a veteran guy that gets on a routine every day.”

Or as Vargas put it: “Pitching well is better than pitching bad. It’s definitely nice going into your week of work knowing there’s things you have to build on and there’s a rhythm you’ve been able to establish.”

The teams’ day began earlier than expected, resuming at noon Wednesday, 13 hours and 59 minutes after hitting pause Tuesday night. Two pitches into the top of the 10th, the Mets got a full night’s sleep, changed uniforms and lined up for the national anthem before Michael Conforto stepped up with a 2-and-0 count.

In the 11th, Paul Sewald threw an attempted sacrifice bunt down the rightfield line to put the winning run at third with nobody out. Zamora entered, but Zobrist singled.

It wasn’t quite a doubleheader, but the Mets came away with a win and a loss anyway.

“It was interesting. It was different,” Callaway said. “Any time you win the last game you play, you feel pretty good.”