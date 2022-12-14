Mets' Daniel Vogelbach OK with any role; Carlos Carrasco talks trade rumors

Daniel Vogelbach is ready to be the Mets’ designated hitter in 2023 — or not be, whatever they want.

“There’s things you can control in this game, and your position sometimes isn’t that,” Vogelbach said Tuesday. “Whatever they ask me to do, I’m going to do.”

Acquired via trade with the Pirates in July, Vogelbach received most of the Mets’ DH at-bats late last season, playing against righthanded pitchers. His up-and-down couple of months yielded solid overall numbers: .255 average, .393 OBP, .436 slugging percentage.

The Mets haven’t divulged their intentions for that spot in the lineup for next season, but Vogelbach figures to figure into those plans to some degree, be it in the same role or a lessened one.

“Sometimes not getting a rhythm is tough, but when someone is up front with you and they tell you what your role is, you can prepare and you can do what you need to do to get ready,” Vogelbach said. “But there’s no excuses for not producing. You have to produce. If you want to play, you have to produce.

“You just go into spring training ready to go, and whatever they ask you to do, you want to win.”

Vogelbach spoke at a Target in Queens, where he was participating in an event with the team’s philanthropic arm, the Amazin’ Mets Foundation. He and righthander Carlos Carrasco accompanied children from Win — Women in Need, which describes itself as the largest provider of shelter and supportive housing for New York City's homeless families, especially women and children — on a holiday shopping spree funded by the Mets.

General manager Billy Eppler participated, too, taking a break from what has been an eventful stretch of transactions. The Mets have committed almost $400 million to free agents this offseason.

“It shows that the Mets are all in,” Vogelbach said. “When you sign up to play sports, you sign up to win. That’s why you play. It feels good to be a part of a team that wants to win. “

Rumor mill

With the Mets’ rotation suddenly very full, Carrasco said he is trying not to pay attention to his name circulating in trade rumors recently. A report from the New York Post said the Mets are listening to offers for him.

“I’ve been in baseball for a long time. This is not the first time that I’ve [been involved in trade possibilities],” said Carrasco, who has been dealt twice in 19 years as a professional. “The only thing that I can say is I continue to prepare myself to get ready for spring training. If it happens, it happens. If not, not.”

Carrasco said that Eppler has not spoken to him on that topic. He is penciled into the back of the rotation, behind Max Scherzer and recent additions Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana.

“Just to see those guys sign, it’s really nice to be a part of the rotation,” Carrasco said. “I can’t wait to meet those guys.”

Forgive Carrasco if he hasn’t followed Mets news super closely lately. Since the season ended he has been to seven countries — including Qatar for the World Cup, Singapore, Indonesia and Spain — bringing his lifetime total to about 65.

“This is the way I enjoy the offseason,” Carrasco said. “Now it’s time to get ready for spring training.”

On deck

Another busy week of newsmaking will continue the next couple of days as the Mets formally introduce — or reintroduce — their recent acquisitions.

Relievers David Robertson and Brooks Raley, plus Quintana, will participate in a video news conference at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Brandon Nimmo, having re-signed on an eight-year, $162 million contract that registers as the second largest in franchise history, will get an in-person news conference 10 a.m. Thursday at Citi Field.

The Mets haven’t unveiled plans yet for Verlander and Senga (whose deal isn’t official yet), but they don’t appear to be this week.