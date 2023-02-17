David Peterson, Tylor Megill will eventually be needed by Mets for rotation

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — For all the attention rightfully received by the Mets’ experienced, highly paid rotation, don’t forget about the ancillary benefit of those veteran additions: Their Triple-A rotation is poised to be pretty good, too.

David Peterson, Tylor Megill and other starters with major-league experience are unlikely to crack the season-opening rotation and instead are penciled in for Syracuse. But the Mets inevitably will need the next five — that group after the starting five — at some point.

“Does Pete(rson) think he can pitch in the big leagues right now? And Tylor? Yeah, of course they do. You want them to,” manager Buck Showalter said Friday. “I think they’re mature enough and have been around (enough) to know how quickly things can change. They’ve got to be ready. At some point, the doors are going to open and the curtains are coming back and they’re going to get their opportunity. They did last year. They took good advantage of it. It’s why they’re still here and we think highly of them.”

Peterson posted a 3.83 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 28 games (19 starts). Megill started hot but ended up hurt, finishing with a 5.13 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 15 games (nine starts).

Also on the depth chart: Joey Lucchesi (70 games in the majors) and Elieser Hernandez (90), if neither makes the bullpen as a long reliever, plus Jose Butto (one).

As the Mets bounced them between the majors and minors — and the rotation and bullpen — last year, sometimes despite strong performances, Peterson and Megill occasionally showed frustration, Showalter said.

“And rightfully so. You want them to share that,” Showalter said. “Try to pull it out of them. What are you thinking? How are you feeling? What do you think about this? How’s it sitting with your wife? Pete just had a new baby (last July). Tylor’s a little different — you gotta get the pliers out and pry him open."

Beltran’s new gig

Among Carlos Beltran’s responsibilities in his new role as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler: Evaluating the Mets’ farm system and scouting elite amateur talent.

Beltran is due to make his first visit to Mets camp next week. Showalter said previously he hopes to get him in uniform as an instructor.

Extra bases

Former owner Fred Wilpon, who lives locally, made an appearance during the Mets’ workout . . . The Mets hosted a clinic for 75 athletes from Special Olympics Florida.