DJ Stewart goes deep twice, Pete Alonso hits 36th HR in Mets' win over Pirates

DJ Stewart is slowly trying to make his case for having a role in 2024, and he’ll have another month-plus to present more evidence.

When the Mets signed Stewart to a minor-league deal in February, they likely didn’t expect him to be as big a part of their picture as he is these days. But with the season in freefall, the former Oriole, who was drafted in 2015 and showed promise in Triple-A this year, has gotten a shot to show he has something that this team has long needed: lefthanded power.

Stewart homered twice in the Mets' 8-3 win over the Pirates Wednesday, giving him three homers in his last two games, and delivered a perfect relay from rightfield, hitting second baseman Jeff McNeil, who gunned down Andrew McCutchen trying to score in the fifth.

Pete Alonso added his 36th homer in the seventh, giving him 469 career RBIs and putting him ahead of Keith Hernandez for sole ownership of 10th place among the franchise’s all-time RBI leaders. Rafael Ortega went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI.

Stewart got it started in the second, when he pulled Johan Oviedo’s hanging 2-and-2 curveball 387 feet to right for a solo home run, his third of the season. Omar Narvaez followed with a double to the gap and Ortega walked, and both moved over on Oviedo’s balk. Brandon Nimmo walked to load the bases with two outs, bringing up Francisco Lindor, who stroked a two-run single to make it 3-0.

Tylor Megill, though, gave most of that back in the third. Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the inning with a well-struck double to center and Bryan Reynolds homered off a high fastball, a 376-foot shot to left that just barely cleared the wall for his 18th home run.

Ortega, though, doubled with one out in the fourth, and Nimmo singled him home to extend his hitting streak to eight games. The Mets tacked on two more in the fifth, after Daniel Vogelbach drew a two-out walk and Stewart hit his second homer of the day, this one off reliever Ryan Borucki. Alonso’s homer, which led off the seventh, made it 7-3, and Ortega added an RBI single later in the inning.

Megill (7-6) glided in and out of trouble but ended up with his second straight decent start. He allowed the two runs on five hits with four walks and five strikeouts over five innings.