The Mets may have had as charmed an offseason as fans could have hoped for, but that hardly means the team is complete. While their lineup stands to be among the best in baseball, there's probably still one are to address if they hope to deliver on owner Steve Cohen's goal of bringing home their first championship since 1986.

"Obviously there are question marks there," Doc Gooden said Friday, speaking of the team's rotation, one that took additional hits recently with injuries to presumptive ace Sean Manaea and the newly-acquired Frankie Montas. "This isn't a knock on anybody, just my opinion, but I still think we need a No. 1 one guy. I think to compete, you have to have a No. 1 guy because what happens is that the lineup gets you through the season, but once you get to the postseason, you're facing the other team's best pitchers."

Gooden, who was otherwise very optimistic about the season, was speaking at the opening of Mets House at Union Square — a team store pop-up that stocks unique merchandise, memorabilia, sells no-fee game tickets and boasts a swing analyzer that compares your swing path to those of various Mets.

The pop-up, which will also host various events, is open for at least three months and potentially more; fans can visit Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Back to the rotation setbacks: Montas, who signed this offseason for two years and $34 million, suffered a lat strain in mid-February that is expected to shut him down for six to eight weeks, in addition to whatever extended spring training rehab assignment he'll need in order to prepare for the season.

Manaea went down with an oblique strain, though his prognosis is better, with president of baseball operations David Stearns saying Thursday that he expects the lefty to return in mid- to late-April. That said, after Kodai Senga missed almost all of last season to injury, and with no guarantee that he can replicate his 2023 dominance, the Mets likely are missing the prototypical No. 1 starter that can anchor a rotation, even when fully healthy.

Gooden also had good news about the rotation, by the way: There's one experiment he foresees going very well.

"I'll tell you who's going to be a sleeper in the rotation . . . [Clay Holmes], he's a big, strong guy," said Gooden, who watched the former-Yankees-closer-turned-Mets-starter's first spring training start in Port St. Lucie. "It's hard, really hard to go from a closer to a starter, and a middle [relief] guy to a starter, but he's a big guy, and strong, and now he's going to have to go five, six innings. But he's done it before. It's been awhile. I look at what [Seth] Lugo did and comparing [Lugo] to him, I think he's going to be all right."

After experiencing last season's run to the NLCS, a year that began with moderately low expectations, Gooden is also excited to see the full Juan Soto Effect.

"I like the team chemistry," Gooden said. "They were having a lot of fun and enjoying it. Obviously, with Soto coming in, it takes the pressure off of a lot of the guys. All the attention is going to be on him. I'm expecting big things out of all of them."