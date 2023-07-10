Mets select high school shortstop Colin Houck with 32nd overall pick

The Major League Baseball Draft almost never brings an organization or its fans the immediate impact felt on draft day in the other major sports leagues. Picking a player that reaches the big league roster in the same season is a rarity. Still, these are very important days for the Mets under owner Steve Cohen.

Cohen may have the best mind for business among baseball owners – he is after all the richest – and he sees transforming a middling farm system into a great one as the path to putting a winning team on the field every season. The Mets’ bid to do that continued when the club selected high school shortstop Colin Houck with 32nd overall pick on Sunday in Day One of the three-day, 20-round draft being held in Seattle. The Mets were also to make the 56th selection on Sunday night.

Houck, 18, starred for Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview High School and was named the 2023 Gatorade Georgia Player of the Year. The Mississippi State-commit batted .487 with eight home runs, 50 RBIs, 56 runs scored and was 16-for-17 on stolen base attempts.

Houck (6-2,193 pounds) also played quarterback at Parkview and entertained scholarship offers from power-five football schools.

The No. 32 pick has a slot value of approximately $2.6 million.

One issue the Mets are dealing with in the first years of the Cohen regime its that they’re fighting a battle on two fronts: striving to put a championship team on the field while simultaneously enriching the minor league system. And sometimes those two missions create a conflict, as they did on Sunday and certainly will again in the 2024 MLB Draft.

The Mets spent more than $270 million on the 2022 payroll after enhancing the roster by signing Max Scherzer, Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar. Because they surpassed the $40 million competitive balance threshold, they were docked 10 spots in the draft, falling from No. 22 to No. 32. With a highest payroll team ever assembled on the current roster, they will face that penalty again a year from now.

The provision reads “clubs that are $40 million or more above the threshold shall have their selection in the next . . . Draft moved back 10 places unless the pick falls in the top six.”

Cohen has been adamant since buying the Mets that he not only wants to win a championship soon, but also keep churning out contenders with great player development.

“When I measure my success as an owner, obviously you want to win a World Series,” Cohen said in February while at spring training in Port St. Lucie, Fla. “But I'm also going to measure my success on building a farm system so we can create sustainability year in and year out. That’s really important to me. That’s how you really create something that’s special.”

This is a place where the Mets have been lacking. Certainly, rookie catcher Francisco Alvarez is billed as a potential All-Star. However, the last fully home-grown impact pitchers the Mets have turned out are Steven Matz, who was drafted in 2009, and Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey, both taken in 2010. The last outfielders who fit that description are Brandon Nimmo (2011) and Michael Conforto (2014).