Josh Knoth of Patchogue-Medford drafted by Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Knoth, the two-time Yaz Award winner from Patchogue-Medford High School, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 33rd overall pick on Sunday night.

Knoth allowed five hits, all singles, in 41 2⁄3 innings this season. He walked 15 batters. He set the program’s single-season record for strikeouts (109) and ERA (0.17). Knoth finished his career with a 17-3 record, 291 strikeouts and a 0.90 ERA.

Knoth has accepted a baseball scholarship to play at Ole Miss before the MLB Draft.

The No. 33 slot has an approximate value of $2.54 million, according to MLB's draft tracker.