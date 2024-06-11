Edwin Diaz is slated to be activated off the injured list as soon as he’s eligible Thursday, Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday.

Diaz, who went down with a right shoulder impingement on May 29, pitched in two rehab games with Single-A Brooklyn, threw another bullpen on Tuesday and “looked pretty good,” Mendoza said.

Diaz was struggling heavily before getting injured, pitching to a 5.40 ERA with five saves and four blown saves; he hadn’t successfully saved a game since May 6 before getting hurt — this, after being all but automatic in 2022 before missing last year with a torn patellar tendon.

The closer hit 97 mph with his fastball in his last rehab appearance, and overall allowed a hit and a walk with three strikeouts in his two, one-inning outings.

“I feel great,” Diaz said after his last outing. “I feel 100% ready.”

Senga throws bullpen

Kodai Senga (shoulder) is back to throwing off the mound after suffering a setback in May, Mendoza said. Senga threw a bullpen Sunday, was off Monday, played long toss Tuesday and is scheduled for another bullpen either Wednesday or Thursday. “We’ll continue with his progression, but now that he’s getting on the mound that’s a good sign,” he said.

McNeil sits again

Jeff McNeil, who’s been benched for four of the previous five games, sat again with Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo on the mound Tuesday. Mendoza, though, said the plan was to likely play McNeil against another lefty Wednesday — Braxton Garrett. McNeil, who is hitting .207, was 2-for-4 in the London Series finale Sunday. Jose Iglesias got the start Tuesday and hit ninth.

“To his credit, I like what I saw on Sunday, especially in the ninth inning against (the Phillies Jose) Alvarado,” Mendoza said. “That at-bat was huge against a tough lefty. When he’s right, he can hit against anybody, so I think it’s just one of those picking one of the two (days) and I decided to give him today.”