Seven minutes.

That is the exact amount of time between the sound of Timmy Trumpet’s “Narcos” filled Maimonides Park in Coney Island and when Edwin Diaz walked off the mound Thursday night, his work completed.

And his assessment of his performance?

“I feel great. I feel really good,” Diaz said, following his 14-pitch rehab assignment with the Single-A Cyclones Thursday night. “The ball was coming (out of my hand) really good.”

Diaz, who was placed on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement on May 29, entered the game at the top of the fifth inning and faced four batters and struck out two. His only blemish was a first-pitch, two-out triple to Tavian Josenberger.

Diaz threw fastballs and sliders, his hardest pitch clocked at 96.8 miles per hour.

“I was watching on TV,” manager Gilbert Gomez said. “He looked really good.”

Diaz told Newsday that he expects to make another rehab appearance with the Cyclones Sunday, and then come off the IL Wednesday or Thursday.

Following the 2022 season in which Diaz recorded 32 saves, 118 strikeouts and a 1.31 ERA, the Mets signed the closer to a five-year, $102 million contract.

However, he missed all of the 2023 season because of a torn patellar tendon, suffered celebrating Puerto Rico’s 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal game last March. Shortly thereafter, then-general manager Billy Eppler said the accepted timeline to return from the injury is eight months.

The Mets have erred on the side of caution with Diaz as organizational decision-makers decided not to have him pitch in the final weeks of last season and limited him to 3 2/3 innings over four games during spring training.

“Being out a year and (ramping up) to start the season . . . I wasn’t (as) strong as I (wanted),” said Diaz, who is 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 20 appearances with the Mets this season. He has five saves, 30 strikeouts and walked seven.

“Now I’m really strong.”

Diaz was charged with a blown save in his last appearance with the Mets, yielding a run on two hits in an inning in the 7-2, 10-inning loss to the Giants on May 25. His four blown saves are tied with six others for second-most in the majors. Minnesota’s Steven Okert and the Cubs’ Adbert Alzolay are tied for the most with five.

The 30-year-old righty is the fifth Met player to have a rehab stint in Brooklyn this season, joining fellow pitchers Drew Smith, Tylor Megill, Sean Reid-Foley, and catcher Francisco Alvarez.