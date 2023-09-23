Mets officially eliminated from playoff contention with 10-inning loss in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — In a season that began with legitimate World Series aspirations, the Mets were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention Friday.

They lost to the Phillies, 5-4, in 10 innings and can max out at 79 wins. The third NL wild-card winner will have at least 80.

“None of this worked out the way that we wanted,” Brandon Nimmo said.

Alec Bohm came through with a walk-off single off Adam Ottavino. Pete Alonso struck out to strand the bases loaded in the top of the 10th.

Brett Baty’s 432-foot homer against Craig Kimbrel in the top of the ninth forced the extra inning. That was Baty’s second long ball in three games (with the other hit even farther). He was pleased that it came off Kimbrel, who struck him out the night prior.

The Mets led for most of the game, but J.T. Realmuto walloped a two-out, three-run homer off Tylor Megill with two outs in the sixth. Megill was an out away from six scoreless innings.

“It’s just a reminder: It’s such a fine line here,” manager Buck Showalter said. “There’s power all the way through the lineups. Guys hitting seventh and eighth have 20 home runs. You gotta stay on your game. But I’d be real picky to find fault with [Megill] tonight. He was competitive and really got after hitters and was aggressive against a team that’s operating on all cylinders.”

Megill said: “Obviously, one pitch away from having a stellar outing. So that [stinks]. It’s frustrating, to say the least. I wouldn’t say I’m cruising, but I was throwing really well. Then, obviously, home run. Definitely stings.”

Megill was proud that this was his 30th start of the year (majors and minors combined). That is by far the most in his career and by modern standards is considered a full season. Last year, a major shoulder injury limited him to a dozen (plus relief appearances).

“That’s big time,” he said. “A full season healthy, every start. Shout out to the training staff for getting me right.”