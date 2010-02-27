Mets' Escobar won't be ready for Opening Day

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Mets manager Jerry Manuel scratched Kelvim Escobar from his list of potential setup candidates Saturday when he said the injured reliever will not be ready in time for Opening Day.

Escobar, who has been shut down because of a weak right shoulder, remains limited in his workouts. There is no timetable for him to throw from a mound.

When asked if Escobar will be able to contribute in any bullpen role early in the season, Manuel shook his head.

"I don't see it right now," he said. "Hopefully, I'm wrong, but I don't see it."

The Mets signed Escobar to a one-year, $1.25-million contract despite the fact that he has pitched only five major-league innings since surgery to repair a torn labrum in 2007. The intention was for the hard-throwing Escobar, who made 60 starts for the Angels from 2006-07, to be the eighth-inning setup man for Francisco Rodriguez.

But that plan hit a snag as soon as Escobar showed up at Tradition Field with shoulder weakness. Upon his arrival, he said he hustled to get ready to pitch in the Venezuelan Winter League - to audition for a contract - then his shoulder deteriorated once he stopped.

"We felt - at least I felt - when he was acquired that if he's healthy, he would have been a tremendous, tremendous fit for us," Manuel said. "We kind of felt like we had that covered. Now, with the injury situation, we have to have someone else step up and handle that role."

Ryota Igarashi, 30, appears to be the front-runner, even though the Mets keep tinkering with the Japanese rookie. They already have worked with him to change the grip on his curveball, and in his live batting practice session yesterday, he tried a new slider at the Mets' urging.

"Whenever I'm told to try something, I'll see if it works," Igarashi said through an interpreter. "If it does, I'll have a new weapon. If not, I'll make some adjustments."

As for Escobar, maybe it was a bad omen that he picked No. 45, the former number of Pedro Martinez, who made a total of 25 starts for the Mets in his final two seasons because of injuries. Escobar insists his shoulder is improving, but he was reluctant to predict a return date.

"I feel a lot better," he said, "but they don't want to rush me back."